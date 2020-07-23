The Edward-Dean Museum & Gardens in the rural community of Cherry Valley, California was an idyllic haven of peace and harmony on June 20 — it was the opening day of a museum gallery exhibit featuring the creative art of quilting. A California mandated stay-at-home order had just been modified to assist the economic recovery reopening of houses of worship and select public places although schools and other academic institutions remained on mandated shut-down since mid-March.
The museum and gardens were cloaked with the serenity of mountain scenery, the splendor of a rose garden, and birds winging towards the solace of towering trees. There was an eerie paradox to this serene setting however, because museum curator and tour guide Baljit Toor and I were the only persons present at the museum. We were both wearing our required face masks as we chatted in the museum gift shop near the art gallery.
The absence of guests may have been attributed to the social tension of the global coronavirus pandemic combined with a backlash from radical civic discord and violence that had defaced private and public property and toppled historical statuary in some American communities a few days before the exhibit opened.
Racist banners and graffiti on buildings, on monuments, and on pavement streets, the burning of a church and other violence in those communities had defied the United States Constitution 1st Amendment clause of peaceful assembly.
The rampages further desecrated the sacred Declaration of Independence adopted in Congress on July 4, 1776 that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights - that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The word “Creator” is understood by Christians as meaning one God and Father of all red-blooded human races in all places on the face of planet earth.
In a broader concept it embraces the precept that all human lives matter. The precept that all human lives matter is interwoven in the fabric of a civilized society when governed by law and order. Intentionally or not, the precept that all human lives matter is also interwoven in the art gallery quilt collection.
Within the museum gallery, the walls radiate with a brilliant assemblage of colorful quilts.
A replica 1800s silk bridal quilt meticulously hand sewn and designed by local Edward-Dean Museum Friends volunteer member, Liz Thompson interweaves bridal commitment.
Other extraordinary master quilters represent periods of American history and diverse issues such as emancipation from slavery, integration of the human psyche, and the transcendental spirituality of human existence.
A wood statue entitled Madonna & Child Sculpture showcased near the gallery has an aura of sacred spirituality. It is said to be of French 16th Century genre. Sacred writings reveal that the Madonna is the Virgin Mary who is extolled in Christianity as the mother of Jesus. She is universally adored in many diverse languages thru recitation of a prayerful rosary chant called the “Hail Mary Prayer.” Such a callused soul saver revelation - some football fans believe that Hail Mary is football language!
Within the museum proper, there is another carved wood Madonna; it is an altar piece and triptych containing a small carving of God the Father holding the crucified Christ – this symbolic redemptive objet d’art is traced to the Ile de France dating back to the 17th century. The quilt exhibit is scheduled to run through August 29, 2020, and it offers a chance for cultural appreciation. Please call (951) 845-2626 Thursday thru Saturday for information.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
