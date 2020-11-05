Dear Editor:
It was with great interest I read "Banning Mulls Support for its Sportman's Club" by David James Heiss in last Friday's edition of the Record Gazette.
The city of Albuquerque open space division manages Shooting Range Park, a public recreational shooting facility, providing a safe environment for shooters of all ages to practice the safe use of firearms in their community and throughout the state and eliminate illegal use of firearms in random fields, gullies and vacant areas.
As Banning examines its arrangement with the members only Sportman's Club, it might consider Albuquerque's facility as a model in making such an amenity on city land accessible to a greater number of local firearms enthusiasts.
Greg Vojtko, Banning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.