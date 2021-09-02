Recently, I was asked why Banning needs to help the unsheltered individuals (the homeless) in our community. Lately there have been a lot of negative comments about reconstructing Ramsey Village.
I would like to address some of these concerns.
First, helping the homeless is the right thing to do.
According to the police and other sources, most of these individuals are Banning residents and thus we would simply be "taking care of our own.”
Second, the police in Banning and other cities have documented proof that as soon as places like Ramsey Village are established, the overall crime rate in the area decreases.
Third, a community that steps up and creates a village to help unsheltered individuals move forward, is very impressive. It sets a good example for other cities. There will be less trash and “campgrounds" like we have seen around Banning.
Our facility will be supervised and have 24/7 security to prevent problems.
Only registered residents and other specifically authorized people will be the allowed on the property. It will be paved, fenced and screened. There will be showers, restrooms, laundry facilities as well as trash containers. Residents will be required to maintain the property in a clean and orderly manner.
Residents will be required to participate in appropriate programs such as AA, NA, mental health, physical health, and job search preparedness.
This is not permanent housing.
It is transitional housing designed to keep these people safe and enable them to move forward to more permanent solutions. Residents will normally be allowed to stay 60 to 90 days. Naturally, there will be exceptions and these will be dealt with on an individual basis.There are plans, in association with Faith In Action (FIA), to establish a thrift store where the village residents can obtain job skills such as customer service, cashiering, warehouse and other valuable experiences in exchange for rent.
How will the city pay for all of this? Currently, there is about $460,000 available from various sources and more funds in the amount of $215,000 pending for a total of $675,000. The cost to rebuild is approximately $355,000.
Once our city has a place for homeless individuals, we can legally require those who do not wish to participate in the program to leave the area.
This is based on a Ninth Circuit Court case decision Martin vs Boise which prohibits cities from criminalizing the status of homelessness itself by punishing individuals for sleeping outside when they have nowhere else to go. Once the Village is re-established and shelter beds are available the City staff will be able to take a more proactive approach to address illegal encampments.
If you want Banning to be a safe, clean, and attractive place to live as well as set a positive example for other cities, we need to re-establish Ramsey Village.
So don't come to public meetings with complaints, come with solutions and let's work together to solve this issue for the benefit of all.
Mary Hamlin, Banning
