The U.S. has the most cases and deaths from the coronavirus.
Last week, without any evidence from the U.S Intelligence agencies, President Trump speculated that the Wuhan lab in China unleashed the virus on the world, even though the lab was being funded by the U.S. for research on coronaviruses. During the month of February, Trump praised China and the World Health Organization for their effort in fighting the virus, now he's criticizing them, in an attempt to blame them for his failed response.
For weeks, Trump claimed that the anti-malaria drug Hydroxchloroquine could be an effective treatment for the virus. While medical experts were warning the public about its effectiveness and safety, Trump was saying "take it what do you have to lose?" Dr. James Phillips of George Washington Hospital stated "it's a dangerous message for someone without a medical license to tell people to try it."
Two weeks ago, President Trump suggested that people with covid-19 should consider injecting sunlight or disinfectant into their bodies. The company Lysol warned against his suggestion stating, " it had a responsibility to give accurate information to the public."
President Trump needs to give accurate information to the American people. He should be talking about the promising drug Remdesivir. Trump could be telling the public about artificial intelligence and how its being used to advance promising COVID-19 treatments. Finally, he should be making statements about the technology companies that are helping develop products to combat the virus and the tracking and predicting its spread.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
