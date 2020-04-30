As President of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation I want to personally thank all those individuals, companies, and organizations that have answered our call for help by donating to the COVID-19 Response Fund. Thank you!
You are all very special people.
This pandemic has placed a tremendous financial burden on every hospital, big and small.
Without the income derived from the normal services provided already strained budgets will be facing major deficits.
Deficits that could have an adverse affect on every hospital’s future ability to provide needed health services.
However, the impact on small community hospitals, such as ours, is disproportionate, and much harder to overcome.
This is why every hospital has set up funds, such as ours, seeking donations to help fight the financial effects created by this virus. And believe me, the fight is not close to being over.
You may ask how the donated funds will be used. The answer is, in every aspect of the hospital where the added costs in addressing COVID-19 issues exist.
A good portion will be used for personal protection equipment for staff.
The Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to assist in purchasing these items, as well as needed ventilators, but it is not enough to fill all the need.
There are other expenses such as the rental of the testing tent, added insurance costs, staff overtime and meals, and increased security to cover positions previously filled by volunteers.
Some will say that FEMA will step in and cover all these costs.
That may be true eventually, but if and when they do their funding will be conditioned.
For example, at this time they have not provided information as to what kinds of costs will qualify for assistance.
Once they do, and if we are lucky enough to qualify under their conditions, funds will be distributed at some future date. Also any funding will consist only of 75 percent of the qualified expenses, and only once the hospital matches 25 percent.
So, if we qualify for $400,000 FEMA will give us $300,000, but only after we provide $100,000 in matching funds.
As I said previously, “the fight is not close to being over.”
Please take a moment and look on the hospital’s website at SGMH.org or SGMHFoundation.org and click on donate to see what you can do to help and how to make a donation.
We really need your help.
George Moyer, Banning
