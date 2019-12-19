Dear Editor
We would like to express our gratitude to those of the community and friends that went above and beyond giving of their time, support and kindness to Toti’s Art Studio.
Thank you Record Gazette for publishing our festivities and the event stories covered by their reporters.
Thank you city of Banning for the free trolley rides on Saturday, Dec. 14 and to driver Robert– so many kids and adults enjoyed the stops you made at Sunlakes, Gilman Ranch and Old Downtown Banning.
Thank you Banning city manager, Doug Schulze for all your hard work throughout 2019.
Thank you Banning Community Center for sponsoring Kid’s Crafts on Nov. 2. Thank you Banning Chamber of Commerce for supporting our events.
Thank you local merchants for your generous contributions that help advance the art classes of neighborhood kids.
And a special recognition to Mr. & Mrs. Al Lopez of the Hispanic Chamber for their 16 years of service to the Hispanic community in the Pass Area and their annual Christmas Toy Giveaway that brought joy to thousands of children in the past years. Thank You.
We are proud to live in this beautiful city of Banning and to experience the goodwill of its people.
Gloria and Bill Bell, Banning
