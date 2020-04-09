Dear editor,
Mr. Wilson the optimist is clearly you, and you alone. In trying to pick apart Gary Campanella’s letter, you revealed through a combination of willful ignorance and cherry-picked obfuscation that you are the one with rose-tinted glasses.
Any legitimate critique of Trump’s many failures or actions, prompts a knee-jerk reaction from people like you, who apparently will continue to disgrace themselves making excuses for the dear leader.
The impeachment was not bogus; it was warranted and well founded.
Just because his cronies gave him a pass, does not render it such.
Regardless, his supposed ‘distraction’ is no excuse for ignoring warnings about the virus, nor blatantly lying and mischaracterizing it on multiple occasions.
Joe Biden has nothing to do with this — your swipe at him about his leadership is irrelevant since Trump is not ‘leading’ anything other than self-congratulation and distracting from his multitude of failures.
At least Joe demonstrates human empathy.
Your opinion about the World Health Organization is absurd on its face, and how that factors in to your rebuttal of Trump missing his Churchill moment is a sad miss.
Trump is many things — an optimist is far from one of them.
You however must be optimistic to defend such a miserable person and abject disaster — despite his pathological narcissism, demented sense of self-importance, the need always to be right, the refusal to acknowledge error, the inability to take criticism, the compulsion to lie so regularly, the incapacity to think beyond the immediate or learn from his own mistakes, and all his daily psychodrama he serves up.
I’m optimistic he will be removed in November.
Bryce Adlai, Banning
