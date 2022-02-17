Dear Editor,
Soon after the Constitution was ratified a woman asked Benjamin Franklin what sort of government do we have. Franklin replied “a Republic, if you can keep it.”
In these seeming times of perpetual “opposite day” one can wonder what is meant by the word “democracy.” There’s always the Democratic People’s Republic of (North) Korea, which is neither a democracy nor a republic, and only one vote counts. What does House Speaker Nancy Pelosi really mean when she talks about “saving our democracy?” The definition of fascism is a bond between government and big business with an obsession with race. Has anyone noticed the attachment between big tech and politicians in Congress as well as the White House? The divisive racism of “anti-racists” in government who can’t say 20 words about anything without declaring everything they disagree with to be “white supremacism?” The collusion between powerful politicians and social media platforms to squelch freedom of speech in violation of the first amendment? Members of Congress who get rich by stock trading using insider information? Politicians who champion unequal treatment of citizens thus violating rights under the law? The leftists who are outraged when the workers of the world unite in opposition to their policies? Why is it that yesteryear’s anti-establishment rebels on campus are today’s governmental establishment authoritarians?
An overwhelming number of people who talk about the Constitution don’t seem to have actually read it and may have no idea of the responsibilities and duties the three branches of government are bound to by the Constitution, much less what the Bill of Rights is about – what our government is forbidden to do to citizens.
The Constitution is the contract between the citizens and the Federal Government, but a sizable chunk of politicians regard themselves as rulers of subjects rather than representatives of citizens.
Every election is beset by those who think the election was stolen. Hillary Clinton (D) is still carrying on about 2016 and election loser Stacy Abrams (D) still thinks she is Governor of Georgia to the extent that one can wonder if she’s set up a government in exile.It would be a safe bet that those who rant about “voter suppression laws” haven’t read those laws and are repeating what the narrative setters say. Maybe they really do believe that non-white people are stupid and incapable of getting a government issued ID or that 600 mail in ballots printed on regular printer paper with the same handwriting on the signatures and the same address are from different people who all actually do live in the same laundromat.
It seems President Biden let the cat out of the bag in his Georgia speech when he said that the voting bill shot down in the Senate said that it’s not only about who votes but about who counts the votes, which is eerily close to Stalin’s quote that it doesn’t matter who votes, but who counts the vote.
I’m not going to point by point rehash the 2020 election, but what happened in in the swing states that didn’t in previous elections makes a rotting mackerel smell attractive, it stinks that bad.
On one hand, people who are compelled to yell “Trump! Trump! Trump” or “Racism! Racism! Racism” don’t seem to have an argument.
On the other, I know what the price of groceries and gasoline are now and what they were the years between 2017 and 2021, and that “45” didn’t throw away all the non military tools to deal with Putin like Biden did first thing in office.
Biden now seems itching for a shooting wa with Russia the European countries don’t seem to want while the Ukrainian President is telling Biden to back off the rhetoric because it’s not helping.
Allan McNew, Beaumont
