It was cold and it was wet last Saturday, a perfect day to stay in bed and relax.
Many here in Banning got up and weathered the rain to participate in the annual Santa’s Shoppe and the Kiwanis pancake breakfast.
Hundreds of children brought their parents out so they could shop.
Member of Kiwanis came out at 5 a.m. to set up and have pancake breakfasts ready for the crowd.
Santa came and wowed the crowd also, making the children happy.
This letter is written to thank all who came out in support of Kiwanis.
Especially those who sponsored the placemats by putting their business card ads in.
All of the money raised goes to local youth charities such as the Easter Egg hunt, Santa’s sleigh, Banning school district’s spelling bee, Key Club at Banning High, and scholarships.
A very special thank you to our sponsors:
California Collision, Robert Rochelle, Jackie Atwood, Lorenzo Amis (Suez), Vince Van Wormer, Richard Krick, Ding Masters Auto Body, Integrity Auto Service Pelton Teague, Stanley Lewis, Terry's Truck Works, Betty V. Mohammed, Tom Miller, Kay Hodges, Scott Foster, Charlie Varga (Chamber of Commerce), Chamber of Commerce (Dan Hassey), Ralph Wright, Precision Material Handling, Juan De La Fuente, Peter Tripp, Castillo's Auto Body, Marie Calderon, Doing It Best, #1 Nails, Fernanado Morales, Zenner (Ron Gallon), Beaumont Lock & Safe, Mayda Cox, Mountain Air Auto Care, West Coast Electric, Daniela & Alfredo Andrade, Robert RohrBach, Wiefels & Sons, and Laura Leindecker.
Thank you all for making the day so successful for many of the children of Banning.
Looking forward to seeing you next year!
Debbie Franklin, Banning
