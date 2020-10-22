Dear Editor,
Many have already voted but, as we approach Election Day, I make a final appeal. Vote for life on the planet Earth. You see, we do not save a planet.
The planet will revolve around the Sun with or without human and animal life on it. We work to save the viability of these lives on the planet.
A quick review: In 1962 Rachel Carson's book, Silent Spring, is published. In 1970 we experience the first Earth Day. In the late 1970s we learn of acid rain. In the late 1980s we know of the hole in the ozone layer. In 1992 Al Gore runs for president and talks of global warming. In 2000, Al Gore is nominated and has global warming as a key issue.
Unfortunately, in 2000, the Republican party took the wrong fork in the road. They decided to deny science and mock the concept of global warming/climate change and the negative contributions of human activity in the mix.
We would have benefited from a different course of action.
If the Republicans could have acknowledged the science on this then they could have made the distinction that they would work to solve this issue with private industry in the lead; let the Democrats try to solve this with governmental levers. Truthfully, both areas should have, and still need to be, used to solve our common existential climate issue.
I find it sad that conservative believers in God consider this belief to be a fact when it can never be proven, but will say that they do not believe in human activity altered climate change challenges even though these things are empirically supported by at least 95-97% of our scientists!
I believe in both God and the facts surrounding climate science but I can only be sure about the latter; I have faith in the former.
Put this another way. Say you want to buy a product that you are unfamiliar with so you seek recommendations. When over 9 out of 10 recommendations you have the time to read say the product was not good are you buying the product? Of course not!
Why believe 3-5% of scientists who have the opposite opinion? And, what are the motivations of said scientists?
Over 95% of the scientists cannot be explained by untoward motivations.
Lastly, you may complain about the cost of climate action programs. While valid enough please consider how we achieved many of our greatest moments (winning World War II and the Cold War.) We spent our way to victory, we applied resources in a focused manner. We must win this fight, also, or life for our children and grandchildren (certainly by then) will become catastrophically untenable upon the Earth.
So, my appeal is this: If you have yet to vote, vote for the party members who embrace the need to act on climate change. We can no longer afford any denials. We should have been way ahead by now and it is sad to see we are not. Go vote.
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
