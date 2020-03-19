While everyone is in a panic about the coronavirus (officially renamed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization), there's an even deadlier virus many people are forgetting about: the flu.
Flu season is hitting its stride right now in the US. So far, the CDC has estimated (based on weekly influenza surveillance data) that at least 12,000 people have died from influenza between Oct. 1, 2019 through Feb. 1, 2020, and the number of deaths may be as high as 30,000.
The CDC also estimates that up to 31 million Americans have caught the flu this season, with 210,000 to 370,000 flu sufferers hospitalized because of the virus.
We aren’t disrupting lives and the economy over this, no panic at the grocery stores, no schools closed, no public offices closed, no threats of marshal law.
Makes you wonder about the real agenda in operation here.
Lyndon Taylor
The President of the United States has called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and a national emergency. He has likened himself to a "war-time president" in his efforts to help our country fight the disease. Even though he was downplaying the disease and calling it a "hoax" just a few short weeks ago, he has finally come to his senses. This letter-writer should do the same.
