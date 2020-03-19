The World Health Organization recommends a ratio of 5 hospital beds per 1,000 people. The average in the United States is 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people.
The San Gorgonio Hospital has 61 beds or, enough hospital beds to serve a population of 12,000.
The Hospital’s Service Area spans from Cabazon to Cherry Valley for a total population of 90,000, which means it would need 450 hospital beds to properly care for an average community. But the Pass Area is not an average community; it has been infused with multiple Senior Citizen Housing Complexes.
Sun Lakes has 3,327 houses, or approximately 5,000 senior citizens.
Solera has 1,290 houses or approximately 2,000 senior citizens.
Four Seasons claims to have 2,000 houses which equate to approximately 3,000 seniors, but the ‘new’ City Council removed the number of houses being built from all documents, so the actual number of houses is unknown.
And Pardee Homes has added ‘Altis,’ which is 704 senior citizens houses or another 1,000 or so senior citizens.
Every Property Owner has additional taxes from the Hospital to pay for $108 Million in Bond Debt that was allocated to construct a six-story tower to bring the total bed capacity to 120 surgical beds and 16 intensive care beds, but the tower was never built.
A house divided can not stand and neither can a community. I have spent seven years exposing government corruption in the Pass Area and Judy Bingham has spent over 15 years doing nothing more than her duty as a Citizen.
The attacks by Elected and Appointed Officials are well documented and continue to this day.
Every media outlet in the Pass Area has blocked me to intentionally keep the Citizens uninformed. Now people are going to die, not because facts and knowledge were not available, but because of fraud and deceit of people that held positions of power.
To quote the Riverside County Grand jury Report on Beaumont’s CFD Fraud: “It appears to be a conspiracy to deceive the people.”
Libi Uremovic, Beaumont
Beaumont City Councilman Mike Lara is also the Riverside County Building and Safety DIRECTOR. In 2010 Mike Lara formed a fake county agency to demand entrance onto the Bingham's private property to try to shut down their business.
Mike Lara was also a customer at the Garden Center. The Bingham's knew Mike Lara personally, so what he did was especially evil.
Mike Lara, the Riverside County Building and Safety DIRECTOR can been seen at the start of the March 17th Council Meeting wearing a 'designer mask' and joking it up with his fellow Councilmen.
So if anyone is waiting for Mike Lara to 'save them' - it's not going to happen.
The continued attacks by Libi on current Beaumont elected officials and city staff will do NOTHING to help. The fact is that every time our community tries to do something positive, Libi and her boss Judy either oppose it (such as the critical wastewater treatment plant) or deny it is happening (in the case of the new Beaumont firehouse, construction of which is scheduled to begin in September.) Don't buy their lies.
judy bingham's daughter is dr. trista bingham, who is a pandemic disease specialist at the CDC.
as your government fumbles and stumbles and people die not because of the pandemic, but because of government corruption; remember that judy bingham's daughter is dr. trista bingham, who is a pandemic disease specialist at the CDC.
all your local and county government has to do is ask for help - from the person that they have arrested five times and tried and convicted for 'terrorism' ....
So you're telling us that Dr. Bingham won't volunteer to provide help to her mother's community? And of course we don't need Judy's help. It's her daughter who's the expert.
Here are the FACTs about Judy Bingham's arrest. She was never charged with terrorism. https://patch.com/california/banning-beaumont/blast-past-judy-bingham-2005-0
Temecula has 120,000 people, but only 140 hospital beds.
Yucaipa and Lake Elsinore have both grown to 50,000, but neither built a hospital.
It's a really bad time to have an incompetent and corrupt government on every level, but that's what we've got.
Blame, blame, blame. You blame the shortage of hospital beds on government, even though most hospitals are privately run, not government owned. And you also have falsely accused our own San Gorgonio Hospital of "stealing" funds for improving the hospital from a 2006 bond issue.
Libi was kicked off of the Patch because of threatening and abusive posts which violated that website's guidelines. She refer to someone's daughters as "ho's" and said she was going to "get" them.
