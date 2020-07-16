To the editor:
I want to thank you for writing the article exposing the hypocrisy of the Banning City Council in your article of July 3, 2020 entitled “Banning believes racism is a public health threat.”
It is apparent that they are far more interested in appearing to be racially enlightened than actually doing anything.
I believe that resolutions and proclamations are the worst form of political pandering.
They amount to nothing and can be easily retracted if it turns out to be inconvenient at a later date.
I would like to know how David Happe justifies the resolution as “of monumental importance.”
Such use of hyperbole is only surpassed by his claim that it is “at the core of some of the most dramatic and important central issues.”
Can he bother to explain?
I would also like to know where I can find the language that so inspired Wallace. I cannot find any reference to the “Center Against Racism & Trauma” on the internet.
Do you even know who is a part of this organization? How about their mission statement? — I was able to locate a “Center for Healing Racism,” but not the article or organization quoted.
Do not the City of Banning Supervisors not have an obligation to show transparency and due diligence or can this be abandoned in certain circumstances?
Such verbose and over the top language hardly qualifies David Happe to serve the citizens of Banning, much less the underserved.
I can’t help but wonder if anyone on the city council has though of creating opportunity zones and investing in our youth as a means to actually change what appears to be systemic racism, but in reality is decades of political neglect.
I hope your article exposes him and others on the city council for the political hacks they appear to be.
Just who is qualified to come up with a policy for eliminating systemic racism much less a metric to measure progress?
Excuse me for being cynical, but this seems to be no more than a waste of taxpayer’s funds and a clever use of terms.
How can it exist when it is supposed to be illegal in the first place?
Furthermore, according to Thomas Sowell systemic racism cannot be proven.
I would also like to know just who is going to be the arbiter of what is systemic racism.
Which group of people are so saintly and above reproach that they are even remotely qualified to undertake such an endeavor?
Do you rely on the likes of the Center Against Racism & Trauma, Al Sharpton, Rainbow Coalition and etc. to determine what is really in the hearts and minds of the public?
Their work effectively makes money by promoting the existence of systemic racism and using what amounts to corporate blackmail.
They will shame you unless you relent and give us money!
Where has the 100’s of millions that has been raised to supposedly fight systemic racism gone?
How about looking to people like Thomas Sowell, Robert Woodson, Larry Elder for guidance?
People who have actually dedicated their entire careers towards giving a voice to those who are underserved and marginalized.
Furthermore, they have done the work without being on the government. They are leaders who inspire everyone to excel and follow the teachibgs of the likes of Frederick Douglas and Dr. Martin Luther King.
Citizens for accountability of or local officials.
Please feel free to forward this email to all the members of the city council.
Robert Hix, Banning
