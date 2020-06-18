To the Editor,
What a pleasure to read the two wonderful letters from Mr. Fattarini and Ms. Ochieano printed recently in the Record Gazette.
Both were welcome reminders of the “good” that still exists in the world while acknowledging the incredible contributions of those who dispense it locally.
Significantly, both letters highlighted the importance of group cooperation and community involvement in addressing the current controversies related to law enforcement, racial injustice and homelessness.
Yes, we’ve much to do — because we’ve much at stake.
But, while the issues remain daunting and the solutions seemingly insurmountable, rays of hope abound in the intensity of responses nationwide to perhaps to most vilest of stains upon our nation’s history — racial injustice.
Night after night we are witnessing the heightened raising of voices, and the linking of arms in solidarity, as well as faint glimmers of renewed hope that responses to the needs will follow.
They may never seem quick or massive enough, but there is something different going on this time around in that the rest of the world is urging us forward.
They have missed our presence as their “positive” role model.
Let us not lose our momentum.
Yes, grab your signs (and masks) but also grab your grit and determination to be in this fight to the finish.
And, most importantly, be prepared to invest your heart and soul in the effort.
Below is the first stanza of your call to arms: Lift Every Voice and Sing (The Black National Anthem.)
I leave it to you to unearth the lyrics in their entirety and I hope you have occasion to hear it sung — and, even better, sing along in the company of those to whom the words speak most passionately.
Lift every voice and sing,
‘till earth and heaven ring,
Ring with the harmonies of liberty;
Let our rejoicing rise,
High as the listening skies,
Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.
Sing a song full of faith that
The dark past has taught us,
Sing a song full of hope that
The present has brought us;
Facing the rising sun,
Of our new day begun,
Let us march on ‘till victory is won.
Mary Shea, Banning
