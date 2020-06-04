Dear Editor
Your letters section of 05/29 featured one well-written letter from Lyndon Taylor of Banning.
I couldn’t hope to argue down all the raised points.
It did read as if a virus which has killed over 100,000 Americans and counting has become a reason for government suppression of the populace.
This, I do not believe.
I will point out that the writer listed a top ten of most causes of death in America and only one of them, influenza, seemed to be spread communicably and, thus, having any applicability to our current situation.
I think it is unfortunate when we raise doubts about experts (calling them “so called experts”) and act as experts unto ourselves.
So, it still comes down to yes, we will reopen the economy sooner than later and the chips will fall where they will.
But can we do this with as much attention to our scientists (as our experts) and careful behavior (masks, etc.) instead of under the advice of wishful thinking politicians who have obvious biases and reasons for their speech and activities?
I think this is the more needed question to pose than the conspiracy path.
It seems like there is getting to be a bogeyman and a patriot behind each bush.
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
