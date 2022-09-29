Dear Editor,
There is much information available, true or false, about the Banning Pointe Project, or the warehouse just south of the railroad tracks and east of Highland Springs Boulevard.
Assuming that the project will go ahead, I would like to bring forth a few points.
It seems that the security for the north portion of Sun Lakes Country Club will be greatly improved with the completion of the project.
That large concrete barrier will make if difficult for vagrants to trespass onto the Country Club.
And since there will be a north-facing concrete wall of variable dimensions, it would be very patriotic if there were a large painting of the US flag, and then if space permits, a smaller painting of the California flag. As for the south-facing wall, a mural that would meet the approval of the owner(s) and the Sun Lakes Master Board would make a great canvas for a local artist.
As for the warehouse itself, I assume there will be a large expanse which would be ideal for solar panels.
These would collect energy to power the light emitting diodes (LEDs) used to light the interior. The excess energy could be fed into the Banning power grid. A win-win solution. Also, that large roof could collect a huge amount of rainwater in a tank, or bladder, and used to water all the landscaping, and the excess would be available to anyone that would like 'free' water to water their personal landscaping.
No need to thank me. I do this as a responsible citizen of Banning and a resident of Sun Lakes Country Club.
Fred Sakurai, Banning
