Dear Editor,
I opened my mailbox today and received a Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Water and Wastewater Rate Increases. If these rate increases are passed by the city council it will affect every resident of Banning for the next five years. In times of inflation, increasing rents and higher mortgages we can not afford higher utility rates.
We have all been encouraged to conserve water and I believe most of us are very conscientious about our utility usage. I oppose these increases and will be sending in the protest form. I encourage everyone to do the same. If a majority protest the city council cannot adopt the increases. According to the city manager there will also be a Utility Use Tax placed on the November ballot.
Who knows how much that will cost us if voted in.
On that note, the city council has conveniently scheduled the public hearing on Nov. 8, Election Day, when the majority of us will be focused on voting and watching election coverage.
I'm sure this is no accident.
They prefer little or no opposition when it comes to taking money from the citizens of Banning.
Gina Gartner, Banning
