Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino), San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, area police officers and small business representatives gathered Friday, March 24, to announce that California’s State Auditor will undertake a review of whether Proposition 47, approved by voters in 2014, has increased or decreased theft and drug crimes in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The auditor will also examine the measure’s impact on recidivism and underreporting of crimes.
Ramos’s request for the audit was approved this week on a unanimous, bipartisan vote of 12-0 by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee.
Immediately following the news briefing about the audit, law enforcement and tribal advocates also gathered to share information and suggestions about how best to implement Feather Alert, a new public notification system, administered by the California Highway Patrol, to combat the state’s growing rate of violence against Native American people, especially women and girls.
PROPOSITION 47
Questions about the impact of Proposition 47 on the Inland Empire spurred Ramos to request the audit into how the ballot measure has affected theft and drug crimes in the region.
Proposition 47 was passed by California voters in 2014 to implement new penalties and crime classifications for low-level drug and property crimes. For example, the threshold for felony theft was increased from $400 to $950 and affected crimes such as shoplifting, receiving stolen property and check forgery. Penalties for possession of most drugs were reduced to simple possession for most illegal substances such as methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine. Convictions under Prop. 47 do not carry state prison time and misdemeanor convictions carry six months to one year as the maximum jail time. No fines are charged above $1,000.
Ramos said, “We believe this measure has led to an increase in crimes specifically property crimes in California. A solid, professional review of Prop. 47’s impact is critical to assessing what the impact has been in the eight years since the ballot measure’s passage and to determine if changes are needed. That is the role of the State Auditor.”
In the request for the review, the auditor was asked to research:
• Statistics regarding Prop. 47 crimes pre-2014 and post 2014,
• The impact of COVID-era public safety policies on these numbers,
• The effects on recidivism in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
Ramos said the audit would be released in approximately six months. Local support at the news briefing for the Prop. 47 audit (in addition to Dicus) included city of Redlands Interim Police Chief Rachel Tolbert; city of Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling, Sheriff’s Employees Benefit Association President Grant Ward, San Bernardino Police Officers Association Vice President Jose Loera, Lauren Pettigrew Munzer, Crime Victims United Board member and Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses Chairman Frank Montes.
FEATHER ALERT
Feather Alert — a public notification tool to combat an all too deadly epidemic –missing and murdered indigenous people — became available in January to help law enforcement quickly notify the public about the disproportionate number of missing Native Americans and enlist their aid for timely leads to locate victims and prosecute suspects — and March 24 tribal leaders and others gathered to learn how the system will work and provide their input for effective implementation.
The California Highway Patrol activates the alert at the request of local law enforcement, and it would work much like an AMBER Alert.
Ramos said, “I am gratified that the governor approved this bill to help stop the violence afflicting California’s Native American communities. The Feather Alert will aid law enforcement and families in getting the word out quickly when a Native individual is missing or endangered by alerting the public in a broad and effective manner. Creating an alert or advisory system was a top recommendation from tribal leaders in May to highlight this issue.”
Ramos also noted that California, the state with the greatest population of Native Americans in the nation, is also among the states with the highest rates of reported cases of missing and murdered indigenous people.
To activate the Feather Alert, the following criteria must be met:
• Missing person is an indigenous woman or an indigenous person.
• Investigating law enforcement agency has utilized available local and tribal resources.
• Local law enforcement agency determines that the person is missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstance.
• Local law enforcement agency believes that the person is in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, or environment or weather conditions, that the person is in the company of a potentially dangerous person, or that there are other factors indicating that the person may be in peril.
• Information is available that, if disseminated to the public, could assist in the safe recovery of the missing person.
A report by the Sovereign Bodies Institute indicated only nine percent of murders of indigenous women in California have ever been solved.
