On Friday, May 8, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors capitulated to an unruly cohort of Trump inspired extremists demeaning the health care professionals who have the knowledge and experience needed to protect our communities from this contagion while demanding an end to any and all requirements for wearing facemasks, social distancing and sheltering-in.
Heeding the extremists and ignoring the advice of experienced health care experts, the BOS refused to accept the rational, reasonable and responsible guidelines issued by Governor Newsom and the California Dept. of Public Health voting 5-0 to rescind the County’s COVID-19 Health Orders.
During Friday’s hearing, those in the Council Chambers in favor of repealing the COVID-19 Health Orders violated social distancing and safety protocols as they inundated the BOS with their demands for an immediate reopening of businesses, supporting the elimination of social distancing rules and the requirement for wearing protective masks.
Those opposed to rescinding the COVID-19 Health Orders representing community organizations, school districts, labor unions and many individuals had the common sense to follow the restrictions and utilized 21st century technology to virtually present their case to the BOS via Zoom without endangering themselves or members of the community.
Unfortunately, this had the effect of the BOS mostly only hearing from the opponents of rescinding the Health Orders over their computers while most of those in support of rescinding the COVID-19 Health Orders were directly in front of and in the BOS faces - health and safety concerns be damned.
Many of those in favor of rescinding the restrictions claimed that the dangers of the COVID-19 virus were being overblown by the media and have never been needed. They point to the fact that hospitals, rather than being over whelmed with coronavirus cases, have many hospital beds empty.
Riverside County has the state's second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Far from being an overblown threat, the real facts are that many hospital beds are empty because of the restrictions which protected Riverside County residents from exposure to the virus.
Reduced exposure resulted in fewer getting sick, fewer being hospitalized and fewer dead. Without the restrictions, an already bad situation would have been much worse.
Rather than basing their objections to the restrictions on science, their most strident point centered on the claim that the COVID-19 restrictions violated their constitutional rights. With calls for giving them back their “freedom” and “give me liberty or give me death”, they seem to have forgotten their freedom to swing the arms stops at the tip of another person’s nose.
In the case of a pandemic, their freedom to walk through crowds of people is revoked if they have a communicable disease that can be spread to healthy bystanders.
The knowledge of who has and who does not have the COVID-19 virus is at the heart of the matter. This is the problem with their calls for rescinding the COVID-19 restrictions – they want their “freedom” but are not willing to impose upon themselves the safeguards and procedures needed so they can have their freedom to walk through crowds without endangering everyone else’s “right to remain healthy.”
If they want their “freedom,” they need to be responsible for their actions and know whether it is safe for them to go and be “free.” To be responsible they should look for guidance to the most responsible man in the United States - Donald Trump.
As reported by the Washington Post, Trump has shown the way by imposing on all visitors to the White House the requirements that they must have their temperature taken and undergo a rapid COVID-19 test in which results are known within 15 minutes.
If they pass these tests then and only then will they be admitted.
Not one of the supporters of rescinding the COVID-19 restrictions made any mention of testing or even temperature taking which health care experts have repeatedly stressed as essential and necessary for safely “opening the economy.”
Even though the Trump White House has the temperature and testing protocols in place for those coming into the White House, Trump and many of Trump’s associates in the White House fail to follow their own social distancing and safety protocols.
It has been reported that several staffers and Secret Service agents have contracted the COVID-19 virus. They were found to be infected because of the testing protocols. Four of Trump’s COVID-19 team, including Dr. Fauci, have been exposed to some of those staffers and are now in quarantine. In a classic case of closing the barn door after the horse has bolted, the Trump White House now requires all employees to wear face masks.
Trump does not include himself in this requirement. Will Trump be next?
Until the same safeguards, protocols and procedures that protect President Trump are in place for every worker, every school child and every Riverside County resident, then the COVID-19 Health Orders should remain in place. If it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander.
It should be noted that Riverside County does not meet the guidelines for reopening established by the Trump Administration which call for 14 days of continuous reductions in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
In fact, Riverside County cases have been increasing.
The rate of increase has slowed because of the COVID-19 Health Orders – not in spite of them.
In the last few days there is some evidence that new cases may have finally reached a plateau hopefully leading to a decrease in cases and not just a slowing of the increase of cases.
If the COVID-19 restrictions are rescinded, within two to three weeks it is very possible that the plateau would be upended with increased new cases and deaths. There would then be eminently justifiable calls to reimpose the restrictions, maybe even stiffer, resulting in businesses being closed again and this time with an even longer closure.
Those in favor of rescinding the restrictions are willing to endanger entire communities with their self-centered impatience and unfortunately it seems as if the BOS lost their patience as well. No one, including the BOS, offered any consideration of who will pay for the care of all those who become infected if the restrictions are rescinded, who will pay for the funeral expenses of those that die and who will pay the employees and businesses for the loss of income that they will suffer for even longer if the coronavirus reignites as experts believe will happen.
Without adequate testing and proper safeguards, the BOS are playing Russian roulette with the citizens of Riverside in a misguided attempt to rapidly open the economy.
This is not the time to rescind the COVID-19 health orders.
Why endanger the progress in reducing COVID-19 dangers which could eventually lead to a truly safe and successful reopening of businesses and schools?
The COVID-19 Health Orders were working. They should be allowed to continue to work.
Rescind the recension.
Lanny Swerdlow is a registered nurse and is an elected member of the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District Board of Directors. His opinions do not necessarily represent the opinions of the SGMHD.
