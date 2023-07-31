Dear residents,
As your county supervisor, it brings me immense satisfaction to announce the arrival of the District 5 Homeless to Work Program. Initially conceived and implemented during my term as mayor of Moreno Valley, this program has shown to be a beacon of hope for those struggling with homelessness, creating tangible pathways to gainful employment.
On July 11, we had the privilege of presenting this program at a local community’s Homeless Forum. The positivity with which the residents embraced the program was heartwarming. We received an outpouring of support, further solidifying our belief that the community is ready to take active steps toward solving homelessness, embracing everyone as valuable members of our community.
The District 5 Homeless to Work Program isn’t just about jobs. It's about rebuilding lives and fostering a sense of inclusion. It's about strengthening our community fabric by ensuring that every person, regardless of their circumstances, has a chance to contribute positively to our district.
As we progress, your feedback, support, and participation are not just welcome but necessary. Together, we can help transform the lives of our neighbors experiencing homelessness, making District 5 an even stronger, more compassionate community. Thank you for your ongoing support and commitment to these important endeavors.
Sincerely,
Yxstian Gutierrez
Riverside County Supervisor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.