With our community and country facing the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District is reminding you – your tap water is safe and available, just like it was yesterday and will be tomorrow.
BCVWD, like all water agencies, meets strict federal and state regulations that make your water safe for drinking. There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through water. If it ever was detected in our water, the process we use to treat would remove the virus.
BCVWD pulls hundreds of water samples throughout the year to ensure treatment effectiveness and water safety.
This includes daily and weekly samples to test for bacteria, contaminants and successful disinfection. Detailed information about water quality is available in our Consumer Confidence Reports, which can be found online at www.bcvwd.org under Reports.
As the quality of our water remains intact, so will its availability. The coronavirus crisis will not impact your water delivery.
The District serves you from 24 wells and 15 reservoirs through a multitude of pipelines, located in a 28 square mile service area that contains 11 pressure zones.
We work year-round to ensure all the pieces of the system that delivers your water can continue to do so, by investing in maintenance and upgrades and ensuring staff is available to respond to emergencies.
Emergency planning is important and it’s always a good idea to have a reasonable supply of water on hand for emergencies, such as fires and earthquakes, but stockpiling bottled water for the coronavirus outbreak is unnecessary.
The District has more than 35,000 acre-feet of water stored in the Beaumont Basin, as well as a 23 million-gallon storage capacity via its wells and reservoirs.
Over the past few years, we have made a point to buy and store water when it was economically feasible.
While we don’t expect to need it in this type of crisis, BCVWD has more than a three-year supply of water stored for emergencies.
BCVWD will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and provide updates on our website at www.bcvwd.org and on social media. For now, our lobbies are closed to protect the health and safety of you and our employees. But you can rest assured that we are dedicated to continuing to provide safe, reliable water to your tap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.