For years Banning has owned and operated its municipal airport.
And for years, it’s just been kind of there, simply existing, serving no visible purpose to those who live in the Pass area.
There’s been little evidence in the past couple of decades that anyone has exerted energy into promoting it — save for Banning residents Tanya and Robbie Spencer, who opened SkyDive West Coast at the airport, attracting several thousand visitors annually seeking a thrill of jumping out of airplanes a few thousand feet above the city, pre-pandemic.
Banning released a couple of pleasant videos last month, promoting the economic opportunities and benefits of doing business in Banning, and the educational foundation the school district is laying for the workforce.
Absent from those promo Banning Municipal Airport, which languishes at the bare minimum as the city floats a budget for the facility of $224,608 as of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Those funds do not cover deferred maintenance costs, repairs, or the employment of an airport attendant.
It’s just enough to satisfy the FAA and keep it from breathing down our necks.
But the FAA is watching as Banning changes flight patterns and seeks to close down its airport, confident that it can convert the 187 acres patched over a few parcels into a logistics, e-commerce, or some sort of distribution nexus that can generate some sales and property taxes, and that buzz word “jobs,” whether those hirees come from the Pass area or not.
Speaking of providing opportunities for folks from outside the Pass area: the city has pointed out that the majority of those who use Banning’s airport are not from Banning, and therefore the city does not serve in the best interest of its residents.
What airport was ever built to serve just its own residents?
Redlands and San Bernardino have been able to co-exist with partnerships that have helped their airports be somewhat sustainable.
Hangar 24 anyone?
Even the defunct Brew Rebellion had a good thing going while it had an outlet at the former Norton Air Force Base.
We are hosting a drag race this weekend that will undoubtedly draw hundreds to the airport.
And when there are regional wildfires, of which the windy Pass area is prone to, emergency crews find our airport a convenient location from which to conduct business.
Maybe its fair that Banning — let’s face it, it’s an economically depressed city with unemployment in some areas hovering between 10 and 23 percent, according to figures available through the application Mapbox — feels it should not solely have to shoulder the burden of running an airport.
An argument the city suggests is, that those who can afford such a luxury item as a plane can afford to harbor it somewhere else, rather than take advantage of dirt-cheap hangar lease rates at the expense of Banning’s taxpayers.
Dr. Raul Ruiz, our Democratic representative to Congress, wants to help his constituents, and they have sold him on the fact that Banning could be better served by having large businesses swoop in and transform the airport area into something much more economically viable and advantageous.
He’s already submitted legislation with the intent of bypassing the FAA’s strict obligations.
While shutting down the airport may be in the city’s best interest, it is not in the FAA’s, and the government agency will undoubtedly test Banning’s temerity, as Ruiz and lobbyists on behalf of the city tries to push through his legislation. We have reported several times that the FAA’s representatives have warned the city about the hoops through which it will have to jump, and the funds it is going to have to come up with, to close the airport.
Funding received from the FAA for maintenance and projects at the airport will have to be paid back.
Funds received for projects at the airport come with a stipulation that the airport will be sustained — as an airport — for 20 years after receipt of receiving FAA funds, and since we just received funds this winter, it will take all of Congressman Ruiz’s talents to not ensure that the airport will not remain open until 2040.
The city argues that amount wouldn’t be as much, estimating that it will be just a couple of million dollars. — which Banning has?
The FAA claims that a city closing its airport must be able to convince the FAA that the closure will somehow benefit the Federal Aviation Administration from having one less airport in its inventory; or, that the city (at the city’s expense) will provide similar air space and build a venue somewhere else to make up for that lost air space and landing space.
Banning does not have the funds to fight this.
It believes that developers who will help transform the airport space into industrial zones will bear a lot of those costs.
We’re pushing dollars and development energy in a direction that will likely just cost the city more money in the end, with no results.
We agree that Banning needs revenue, but maybe its strategic plan could actually involve the airport, and seeking venues willing to partner with making an airport thrive.
In about the same time that it would take to eventually close an airport, the city could instead be recruiting companies to take over all that space that will be left when Robertson’s Ready Mix runs out of natural resources and prepares to close down operations in the city.
That property is just as close to the freeway and rail systems that a logistics center could benefit from, and it’s in an area that suffers from high unemployment.
Rather than exert so much in shutting down the airport — a fight we imagine will come at great cost to the city when it really does not have that kind of money to throw away — Banning should change its mentality and begin to include its airport for its long-ranged plans and recruitment efforts.
There have got to be other means through which the city can come up with revenues than taking on a legal behemoth like the FAA.
We’re not convinced that this is one matter that Dr. Ruiz can mend on his own.
