Putting school bond measures to the public is the new reality for school districts.
Some residents believe the state should use its $5.6 billion budget surplus for school repairs rather than going further into debt.
One thing that residents have to consider when the state uses surplus dollars is that from year to year the economy changes.
There could be an economic downturn and one of the benefits of a bond funded program is it becomes a stable resource available for school districts to apply to.
The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates it will cost $26 billion over 35 years, including $11 billion in interest. That equates to a debt payment of $740 million each year.
According to ballotpedia.org California voters have favored similar bonds for school facilities in recent years.
Between 1998 and 2019, voters approved five measures: Proposition 1A (1998), Proposition 47 (2002), Proposition 55 (2004), Proposition 1D (2006) and Proposition 51 (2016).
