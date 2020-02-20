Dear Tiffany and other young people reading the paper:
We generally don’t address one person or a specific age group in an editorial, but a letter to the editor (printed below) from a 13-year-old teen in Beaumont had us all reeling and beaming with pride. Mostly because it is the first time, that I am aware of, that we have received a letter of admiration from a young teen that reads the newspaper — the actual physical paper; but it is also affirmation that our hard work, namely our late nights, multiple requests for information from public entities and countless calls to people for stories do reach people in the community. It even reaches young people.
I could go on and on about how it is our civic duty, even as young teens, to know what is happening in our community and this type of letter shouldn’t be out of the ordinary, but I won’t ruin the moment.
All that we want to say is Thank you Tiffany for your kind words, your interest in the newspaper and for even more incentive to be the best that we can be in our reporting accuracies — for you and for the rest of the community.
Let this be a testament to our dedication to feedback from the community: on the matter of comics I’d like to formally invite any students that are in art classes or that are artistically inclined to work with the Record Gazette on a comic strip. This would be a great way to build your portfolio. If you are interested, please send an email of inquiry to editor@recordgazette.net.
