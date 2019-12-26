The maltreatment of law enforcement can happen anywhere, even somewhere as uplifting and good-natured as Starbucks.
The trend in police-civilian confrontations has recently been on display at Starbucks — there were three incidents this year.
In July, six officers in Temple, Ariz. said a barista asked them to move away from a customer who had complained that their presence was making him nervous.
In November, a barista in Oklahoma labeled cups for several officers with the word ”pig.”
And last week, two Riverside County Sheriff deputies were denied service at a Starbucks near UC Riverside.
In Riverside, the officers were ignored for five minutes before they eventually left.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a video interview that the deputies asked if anyone was going to help them, but they were laughed at, and they were completely ignored-obviously ignored.
“Other patrons knew they were being ignored,” Bianco said.
In all three of the instances Starbucks sincerely apologized and in the Oklahoma case, immediately fired the employee.
At the Riverside Starbucks, while initially it is believed to be a case of bad customer service, all of the baristas who were on the shift when the incident occurred will not be allowed to work any shifts as Starbucks investigates the incident.
Notwithstanding, it appears that the anti-police sentiment is gaining ground.
This all too common trend of treating public safety workers with contempt is disheartening and troubling.
While it may seem minor to some, but hopefully not insignificant to the majority, the intentional and unintentional disrespect for law enforcement exemplifies an anti-police culture that needs to be addressed similarly on a macro and local level.
Can it be that villifying public safety officers is woven in our social fabric now because of incidents where law enforcement made mistakes?
Locally, our community tries to raise the veil on law enforcement officers by partnering with Banning and Beaumont police departments and San Gorgonio Highway Patrol for events like Shop with a Cop or Coffee with a Cop. Not only does thi showcase that officers are people too, but it gives our small community a chance to get to know officers personally. It humanizes authority figures.
We depend on law enforcement every day to keep our communities safe; can you imagine how heavily all of this contemptuous behavior weighs on the minds of individual officers as they report for duty?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.