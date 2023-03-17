Yucaipa at REV an instant classic

The Yucaipa at Redlands East Valley baseball game on Wednesday, March 8, was a delight. Yucaipa’s Noah Reimer and REV’s Tyler Albanese locked up in a scintillating pitcher’s duel. Reimer narrowly came out on top and knocked in both runs for the Thunderbirds with a bloop single in the sixth inning.
“Absolute dog today for us,” Yucaipa assistant Gary Tessitore tweeted about Reimer. “Shall we say this was his coming-out party?”
For REV, it was a step in the right direction.
“It just didn’t happen [for us] today, but it was great because Yucaipa is the model of the CBL,” first-year REV coach Chris Paterson said. “They’re what everyone else is shooting for and we’re right there with them.”
The win made Yucaipa 3-0 in the Citrus Belt League after an uncharacteristic 0-4 non-league start.
FLASHBACK
Speaking of Yucaipa assistant baseball coach Gary Tessitore, I’m dating myself by saying that I covered him in 1993 when he played quarterback for Fontana High. The Steelers hosted Victor Valley and Tessitore was the tall, left-handed quarterback slinging the ball for the Steelers.
“That was the one or two years that Hesperia, Victor Valley and Apple Valley were in the CBL,” Tessitore said. “Would have been my senior year.”
Fontana was still a powerhouse then under former coach Dick Bruich. The Steeler Stadium stands and sideline were packed and the games were like huge festivals with booths all over the place and food and Fohi gear for sale. Steeler alumni crowded the home sideline and were not that hospitable to opponents as I recall.
BIG GAME
Mark Tuesday, March 21, on your calendar because that’s when Citrus Valley baseball (8-0 overall, 2-0 league, as of last weekend) visits Yucaipa (3-4, 3-0) in a huge Citrus Belt League game.
A win will give one team a leg up in the CBL race. No doubt Citrus Valley coach Jon Austin and Yucaipa’s Ralph Grajeda will save their pitching aces for that one.
RIVETING
Games don’t get tenser than the CIF-State Open girls’ basketball championship Saturday, March 11, from Sacramento.
Etiwanda of Rancho Cucamonga defeated Archbishop Mitty of San Jose 69-67 on a putback by Jada Sanders just before the buzzer. I watched the game on DIRECTV.
Etiwanda star Kennedy Smith drove around a screen and launched one from about 17 feet with the clock winding down. The shot rolled tantalizingly around the rim and then curled out. But it landed right in the hands of Sanders who followed it in.
Mitty barely had time to inbound before Etiwanda was celebrating wildly and dogpiling on the Golden 1 Center Floor.
It was quite the effort by Etiwanda, which trailed by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter. The gritty effort gave the Eagles their first girls’ state title.
STREAKING
The Arrowhead Christian baseball team, even with star pitcher Brad Gilbert transferred to Aquinas, has been hot.
The Eagles last week won their eighth game without a loss, defeating Ontario Christian 5-4. Diesel Toth drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and then closed the game on the mound in the seventh.
PROMOTES KIDS
No school in our coverage area does a better job on social media to get the word out on its teams and athletes than Arrowhead Christian Academy. Just about every Eagle sporting event has results tweeted out, with highlights of the players including first and last names. I don’t have to try hard to find Eagle information.
SALMON RUN
Beaumont High junior softball pitcher Cambria Salmon continues to excel. She was 5-1 in the circle with a 0.17 earned run average as of last weekend. Salmon had struck out 76 and walked nine in 40 2/3 innings. She was also hitting .312.
Salmon has help. Jayde Pagdilao was hitting .450, Reese Medina .350, and Leah Mays .318.
NO PARACYCLES
There will be no paracycles in the Redlands Bicycle Classic this year. They have been canceled by PossAbilities,” said Scott Welsh of the RBC.
IRISH EYES
Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone. Don’t call me tonight as I’ll be at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands making sure the Shamrock Club party doesn’t get out of hand.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
