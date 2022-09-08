'You've got mail'

We get cards and letters here at Press Row headquarters. Or more accurately, emails and boxes of stuff.
Recent days have brought numerous emails regarding past stories and even a container of belongings. More on that later.
The first missive was from legally blind former Redlands High girls’ soccer player and Citrus Valley High teacher Meghan Hudson. Hudson said my article on her efforts to play blind soccer was featured in the United States Association of Blind Athletes newsletter with a link to the story.
The newsletter quoted our story, “It was so fun,” Hudson said of a player identification camp in North Carolina. “We were out there from 8 in the morning to 4 or 5 p.m. Then on the last day they were saying, ‘We’re done.’ And we were like, ‘Can we keep doing?’ I hadn’t played soccer since I was 20.”
We’ll keep an eye on Hudson’s soccer endeavors.
***
Kathy Miller of Redlands read our project on Title IX, the 1972 legislation that, in part, increased participation and funding for girls’ and women’s athletics.
Miller graduated from El Segundo High in 1968 (four years before Title IX was passed) and before scholarships for female athletes became common.
Despite the limited opportunities, her friend at El Segundo who had starred in Girls’ Athletic Association ball received a partial academic scholarship to the University of Oregon where she played volleyball. She was eventually inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
So limited was Oregon’s budget for women’s athletics in that pre-Title IX, pre-Nike era, that the volleyball team shared uniforms with the basketball team.
“For so many reasons that would not be tolerated today, but with a strong appreciation and dedication to sports, my friend persevered,” Miller wrote.
She was a pioneer, for sure.
***
Redlands Community News editor James Folmer called last week and said a reader, Ken Lane, who perused my column on sports collectibles brought in a box of memorabilia from the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.
There are numerous periodicals called, “Olympic Record.” More interesting was a stack of sports sections of newspapers such as the Los Angeles Times, the defunct Los Angeles Herald-Examiner and the Bakersfield Californian.
A column from the Californian criticized Olympic champ Carl Lewis for shutting things down after two attempts in the long jump instead of trying for a world record. The column was written by a gent with the fitting name of Larry Press. That piqued my interest. I discovered Press covered sports for the Californian for parts of five decades before dying two years ago at 93. He certainly had the right name for the newspaper biz.
The decades-old newspapers were like unearthing a time capsule.
A copy of L.A. Weekly from that era advertised a night of music at the Stardust Ballroom that included such luminaries as the Circle Jerks, Social Distortion, Stalag 13, R.I.P. and others. Tickets were $6.50.
The yellowed, tattered newspapers had photos of U.S. marathoner Joan Benoit finishing first, a barefooted Zola Budd running past a fallen Mary Decker in the 3,000 meters and gymnast Mary Lou Retton nabbing gold in the all-around.
“She’s a calculating coquette,” L.A. Times writer Richard Hoffer said of Retton. “You give her a chance, she’ll take your heart. She’s a shrewd, brown-eyed gold digger. Yeah, you give her a chance, she’ll take your gold, too.”
Hmmm, I wonder if I wrote such a thing on a high school girl volleyball player what would happen? Eagle-eyed editor Folmer would hit delete, no doubt.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
