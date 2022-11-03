It’s early November, which means World Series across our fair land.
The Fall Classic used to be in October when Reggie Jackson was walloping home runs for the New York Yankees. But now the series is played mostly in November before all the brown leaves blow away or get trampled underfoot.
My first awareness of the grand event came at a young age. In second grade, I was growing up in the Bay Area city of San Bruno, the hometown San Francisco Giants. They battled the mighty New York Yankees in a soggy affair that was delayed twice by rain.
San Bruno is known for a few reasons. The actress Suzanne Somers hails from there and attended my grammar school. Her father cut the ballfields at San Bruno Park. It’s also infamous for a PG&E pipeline explosion in 2010 that blew up half the town.
The nuns at our Catholic grammar school were from Wisconsin. They called water fountains “bubblers.” We didn’t ask why. They also rooted for the Milwaukee Braves and the Green Bay Packers, which we found annoying.
But with Game 7 of the 1962 World Series imminent, Sister Arleen wheeled a portable, black-and-white TV into our classroom for the deciding game. Unfortunately, Willie McCovey’s searing line drive with runners at second and third base disappeared into the glove of the Yankee second baseman Bobby Richardson, ending the series. Damn Yankees.
OFF THE CANVAS
The Yucaipa High Hall of Fame induction dinner was last week. Yucaipa athletic director Matt Carpenter was one of the masters of ceremonies, along with YHS grad Eric Memory who is now the Redlands High athletic director. Carpenter gave a poignant recount of last week’s sporting activities.
He told of Redlands East Valley edging Yucaipa 8-7 in the league water polo final. But that wasn’t the story. Near the end, Yucaipa had a chance to tie but a penalty shot by a Thunderbird freshman was off the mark. The freshman was distraught but was comforted by a senior who was able to put himself in his teammate’s place. That’s what sports is all about.
Carpenter also told of the excitement of Yucaipa’s 22-21 overtime football win last week against Beaumont. Again, it was an example of a team (Yucaipa) being down but rising at the end due to some inspired coaching by Justin Price and his staff and the clutch play of Rudy Castillo who caught Yucaipa’s TD catch on overtime and the 2-point conversion.
“No. 17 [Castillo] needs some school somewhere to give him a scholarship,” said Yucaipa Hall of Fame volleyball player Lauren DeTurk who attended the football game.
Finally, Carpenter commented on the finishers at that day’s Citrus Belt League cross-country meet. He told of how runners crossed the finish line and then sought out teammates or opponents who collapsed at the finish and helped them to their feet. Again, an example of sportsmanship and character trumping all else. It was a pleasure to watch.
MEMORIES
I’ve had the privilege in my career of covering two superstar girls’ volleyball players in Krista Vansant of Redlands East Valley High and the University of Washington and Sarah Gustin of Hesperia Christian and Michigan State. Both made several section title matches.
Saturday, Nov. 5, Arrowhead Christian Academy has its chance to grab the brass ring when it plays top-seeded Simi Valley for the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title.
Before one of Vansant’s title matches in Cerritos, I made the unwise choice of consuming sushi from a Circle K beforehand. I turned several shades of green while typing a game story and a column after REV’s win. Ah, the memories.
There will be no sushi before ACA’s match.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
