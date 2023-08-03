Snowstorms wreaked havoc in the San Bernardino Mountains last winter but were not an issue last weekend.
The area sizzles from a heat wave as the Crestline Highlanders meet the Lordsburg Trolleymen of La Verne in a Southern California Vintage Base Ball League game.
“Huzzah. We got a ballgame,” umpire Darren “Sir” McCanne says from the center of the diamond where he makes calls.
So it goes during the 3 ½-hour tussle between these vintage ball combatants. Crestline pounds out 43 hits including two home runs to win 34-11.
“We hit the ball today,” says Highlander shortstop Albert “Blade” Garcia of Banning. “I love the game and being out here with my friends. It’s my hobby.”
NOSTALGIC
The rules of the vintage game are novel.
The uniforms have no numbers or names. There are no helmets. There is no posing at home plate after home runs.
It takes seven balls to walk. Hit batsmen don’t take their base. And there is no pitching mound, but rather a chalked box from which pitches are delivered.
This is base ball (yes, two words), 1886 style. The era was chosen because that’s when pitchers started throwing overhand and a ball fielded on one hop was no longer an out.
The umpire is called “Sir” and often puffs on a cigar. Players — or ballists — must watch their Ps and Qs. Infractions such as cussing or spitting, “especially in the presence of a lady,” prompt a $5 fine.
Players wear baggy uniforms with pillbox caps. They use flimsy leather gloves with no webs.
Batters — or strikers — wield heavy bats 35 inches long and 40 ounces in weight.
“It’s like swinging a log,” says Crestline second baseman Anthony “Ant-Man” Finno. “Your arms get tired by the end of a game.”
Finno’s 12-year-old daughter, August, kicks off the proceedings by singing the national anthem in period costume, including a bonnet and ankle-length dress.
CHARACTERS
Crestline player Wes “Commish” Abarca played vintage ball in the Bay Area, then brought it to the mountains. It has since spread to other areas such as Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties.
The league does not lack colorful characters.
Take McCanne. The “Sir” presides from 15 feet behind the pitcher’s box, rocking a top hat, purple vest and purple tie. He puffs on a stogie.
“I like to heckle the players,” McCanne says. “But if I razz them too much and it bothers them, I stop talking.”
When Crestline’s gritty catcher Julian “Sauce” Quinones of Banning takes a foul tip on the mask and feels the sting, McCanne doesn’t miss a beat.
“If you’d catch the ball once in a while, that wouldn’t happen,” McCanne quips.
Highlander left fielder Corey “Lefty” Foye is no wimp. He was born with cerebral palsy but peppers the field with hits and sprints for extra bases with glee.
“He’s a stud — probably one of the top players in the league,” McCanne says. “I think he hits about .750.”
HUZZAH, INDEED
Crestline leads by 23 runs in the last inning and there are two runners on base. Lordsburg hopes to trim the lead but the Highlanders end things in style with a double play.
“Ballgame,” McCanne says.
“It was good,” Crestline shortstop Garcia says. “We outscored them, out-hit them and out-played them.”
The players shake hands and gather. Then they doff their caps to the crowd.
“Hip, hip huzzah! they roar. “Hip, hip huzzah!”
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
