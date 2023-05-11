The Girls’ Gym, Tark, Hubbs and more

Former Redlands High basketball star Dan Wolthers had a delayed response to our story about the school’s old Girls’ Gym. That’s the gym with the ancient trophies in the lobby and the decades-old clock with the hand that travels in a circular motion.
Wolthers recalled a story from his days playing for former Redlands High coach Jerry Tarkanian (yes, that Jerry Tarkanian, who coached at Long Beach State, UNLV and Fresno State). Tarkanian guided the Terriers between 1958 and 1960.
“The Girls Gym almost spelled the end for the famous Jerry Tarkanian,” Tarkanian said by email. “Something as simple as a wet towel maybe kept his heart beating. One day in 1961, Tark was suffering from walking pneumonia. We were playing the very talented Ramona squad. The gym was hot. Coach was a mess.”
“Why was the gym hot? The gym housed the girls’ locker room. The girls had been showering all day. So, the coal-burning furnace in the basement was running full blast. Coach was reeling, sick, fearful of Ramona and fearing heat stroke.
“We quickly fell behind by 10, and coach was anguishing. He soon asked the student trainer for a wet towel. After wetting his head, he sucked on it. Remember, this was an era when it was thought gulping water during a game or practice would bring instantaneous death. We rallied and won in overtime. It was the towel.”
Clearly, Wolthers enjoyed his time playing for Tark.
“The most treasured drink of water in my life came in that gym,” said Wolthers, who later played at Cal. “After a Tarkanian practice, if you were still alive, you craved water. After practice, and after coach left for his office in the boys’ locker room, several of us learned we could jimmy open the door to the woman coach’s break room. We grabbed the metal coffee pot, filled it with ice, added water and passed it around. It was divine. Lifesaving, almost. We eventually got caught.”
Tark’s towel-sucking habit became his trademark — something that originated at Redlands High.
HUBBS AWARDS
In early May I attended a meeting to determine the school and overall winners of the Ken Hubbs Award.
Hubbs was the four-sport star and student body president at Colton High who became the National League Rookie of the Year in 1962 with the Chicago Cubs while setting fielding records.
He died in a plane crash outside Provo, Utah, in 1964.
Two school winners — one male and one female — were picked for each of the high schools in the greater San Bernardino area and an overall boy and girl winner were selected as well.
It’s a huge honor for each of the school winners from area schools: Makenzie Gray and Mason Lackey of Arrowhead Christian, Jada Long and Tayven Anderson of Beaumont, Jessica Doty and Brockton Lium of Citrus Valley, Faith Deano and Kam Hopson of Redlands, Abyy Washburn and Jeremiah Bolanos of Redlands East Valley, and Christine Carpenter and Luke Scherrer of Beaumont.
The Hubbs banquet is at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Indian Springs High in San Bernardino.
Besides Hubbs’ excellence in baseball, he was an All-American football and basketball player.
He famously left Colton baseball games in his uniform to jog over to the Colton track to do the high jump, then returned to the diamond.
Hubbs received a trophy from the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner in 1959 signifying him as the “Best All-Around Athlete in Southern California.”
Hubbs’ funeral was held in Colton with services at the high school gymnasium. Among the attendees were Cub superstars Ron Santo and Ernie Banks.
Wrote former Los Angeles Times’ columnist Jim Murray, "Kenneth Douglass Hubbs was more than just another baseball player. He was the kind of athlete all games need. A devout Mormon, a cheerful leader, a picture-book player, blond-haired, healthy, generous with his time for young boys; he was the kind of youth in short supply in these selfish times."
DONOVAN HONORED
Redlands’ Landon Donovan, perhaps the best American soccer player ever, has added another honor.
Donovan, 41, was recently inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Donovan scored 257 goals in 19 competitions, won six Major League Soccer titles, scored 57 goals with the U.S. Men’s National team and earned four U.S. Soccer Male Athlete of the Year awards.
Although Donovan spent his early years playing on the fields of Redlands, by 16 he was competing for Bayer Leverkusen of the German Bundesliga and Everton of the English Premier League.
And he still plays.
He’ll participate in The Soccer Tournament, a 32-team, seven-a-side event with former players and celebrities beginning June 1 in Cary, N.C.
“I enjoyed every step,” Donovan told the San Diego Union Tribune. “I enjoyed going to Leon. I enjoyed playing indoor soccer. I enjoyed being off for a few years. I’ve enjoyed coaching for a few years. I enjoy commenting.”
MORE SOCCER
The Redlands Football Club plays its first-ever game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, against Tucson at Redlands High’s Dodge Field. It will be interesting to see how many fans the game draws.
NET VICTORY
The Redlands High boys’ tennis lost its CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff match to Huntington Beach 11-7 last week, but coach Jana Bailey had nothing but appreciation for her players.
Bailey had some personal setbacks in the past few months, but the performance of her Citrus Belt League champion tennis team was a bright spot.
“Coaching these young men has been the highlight of my days and has kept me moving forward,” Bailey said.
DAVIDSON HOMERS
Yucaipa High grad Matt Davidson recently homered for the Hiroshima Carp off former Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer pitched for Yokohama of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. Bauer still earned the pitching victory.
HEADING EAST
Beaumont High’s Riley Conley and Damon Potter and Cajon High of San Bernardino’s Zion Smith will attend college together. All have received partial scholarships to play NCAA Division 1 men’s volleyball at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.
OPENING
The Redlands High baseball job is open. Zach Arteche stepped down as the coach, athletic director Eric Memory said.
The Terriers went 9-16 overall and 5-10 in the Citrus Belt League to finish fifth.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
