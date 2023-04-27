T-Birds finishing with a flourish

It is fitting that the Yucaipa High baseball cap features a New York Yankee-like “YH” emblem. The Thunderbirds, dating back to the days of former coach Jeff Stout, have been Citrus Belt League royalty.
All that’s missing are Joltin’ Joe, The Mick and Reggie Jackson.
Yucaipa since 1980 has won 24 league titles. This week a three-game sweep against last-place Beaumont would guarantee the Thunderbirds a 25th crown. That’s to go along with four section titles, including one under current coach Ralph Grajeda.
But a funny thing happened this year en route to title contention. The T-Birds lost four consecutive non-league games to start the season.
But when league play started, it was the same old T-Birds. They started with a 4-0 record and are finishing with a flourish. Last week’s three-game sweep against Citrus Valley made Yucaipa 13-9 overall and 9-3 in league, one game ahead of Redlands East Valley in the standings.
REV needed Yucaipa to stumble once or twice against Beaumont.
“It was a really good week,” Yucaipa coach Ralph Grajeda said. “We responded really well. The series with Cajon got us ready for this. I thought Cajon played us well — it was a tough series.”
Given Yucaipa’s track record and quality of non-league opposition, none of this is surprising. Those four teams the T-Birds lost to at the start of the season are now a combined 65-34-1.
KING JAMES
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman has been a revelation. Through last Saturday he led all National League rookies in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs, runs batted in, runs scored and OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging).
Outman, like Tom Brady, played football and baseball at Serra High in San Mateo — also the alma mater of Redlands resident Vince Mannix and, well, me. Every time Outman hits a home run, I get an email from Mannix.
“Our boy just hit No. 6. On his way to 63!” Mannix wrote last Saturday.
That would be something for the alumni magazine.
DRAFT TIME
The National Football League Draft is this week and it’s a guilty pleasure for me. One year I watched every minute of the extravaganza — all three days from the No. 1 pick to Mr. Irrelevant. Because, as the 49ers’ Brock Purdy proved last year, even the last pick in the draft can be important.
So I’m on board for it all, from Mel Kiper Jr.’s perfect hair, to the garish suits of the players, to the patented draft phrases from the experts like Kiper Jr. such as “difference maker” and “impact player” and “downhill runner” and “workout warrior” and “fluid hips.”
I may just drink a shot of Diet Coke every time he hear “fluid hips.”
COUNTY CLASH
The Beaumont High baseball team fell to Cajon of San Bernardino on Saturday, April 22, at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino in the County Clash. San Manuel Stadium is the home of the Inland Empire 66ers.
The County Clash — there are a few of them during the season — was the brainchild of former high school coaches Jeff Stout (Yucaipa) and Steve Hernandez (Redlands East Valley) many years ago.
OUTTA HERE
REV pitcher/slugger Tyler Albanese hit a 407-foot home run on Tuesday, April 18, against Ramona of Riverside in a 6-0 win at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
“A moment I will never forget,” Albanese tweeted.
CBL FINALS
The Citrus Belt League track and field finals were scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at Yucaipa High (too late for publication). The CBL swim finals are Saturday, April 29, at Crafton Hills College.
TACOMA TOUGH
Redlands High grad and Seattle Mariners’ minor leaguer Jacob Nottingham of the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers hit a pair of two-run home runs on Wednesday, April 19, against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
NEW COACH
Jessica (Granados) Lopez is returning to coach the Beaumont High girls’ volleyball team after sitting out a season. She led the Cougars to the 2021 Citrus Belt League title. Beaumont went 9-9 overall last season.
