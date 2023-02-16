Running. I don’t do it anymore. But there was a time when I ran a lot.
As I compose this in my bedroom and glance to my right, I see the cover of the program for the 1979 San Francisco Marathon, which I ran. It is graced by Steve Palladino. Palladino won the race in 1978. He was also in my home room at Serra High in San Mateo. I think he got a trophy for winning.
Now the winner of major marathons are not guys from your home room in high school. They’re from Kenya. Or Ethiopia. Deal with it.
As a prelude to “A Run Through Redlands” on March 5 and as a service to you, dear reader, I present my survivor’s guide for the race. It is actually multiple races — a 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2) and half-marathon (13.1 miles).
Here goes:
RUNNING PARTNERS
They’re not essential but I had them. By chance, I fell in with a couple of knuckleheads in junior college who were members of the Skyline College of San Bruno cross-country team. They partied hard and ran hard. Some of the valuable running tips I gleaned were from them.
TRAINING
If you’re not active or have not been running, it’s probably too late. You’re not going to complete 3.1 miles, much less a half-marathon. But from the foggy recesses of my brain, I ran shorter distances for two consecutive days and a longer run on the third day and then repeated. And generally, in gauging how far you can go, the excitement of race day and the crowd will propel you a mile or two farther.
ENTERING
Since my editor asked me to write stories for a special “A Run Through Redlands” section, I’m guessing this publication is a sponsor. So I won’t recommend not paying for the race. But back in the day, that’s what we used to do. Understand that we were in college and were poor. Also, the few bucks it cost to enter would have bought a Lucky 12-pack or filled the gas tank. But that was then. So by all means, officially enter the race and get your T-shirt and race medal.
CARBO-LOADING
Officially known as carbohydrate loading, this is the practice of depleting yourself of carbs for a few days and then loading up on them the day before the race. This supposedly enhances your performance. The problem is, it only works for marathons (26.2 miles) and longer. But you can do it anyway and it won’t hurt unless you go crazy. I especially enjoyed spaghetti and Dreyer’s Ice Cream.
FOOTWEAR
Back in the day, I wore Brooks. Brooks became lousy and fell out of favor for a while, but they are back in vogue now. But really, all running shoes are so much better than 40-45 years ago. I walk a lot now and I favor New Balance. It’s a bit wider than other shoes. I also like Saucony. They’re affordable and they get the job done.
VASELINE
A tip my college buddies passed along was to smear Vaseline on my feet, underneath my socks. It prevents blisters. You can also dab it over your nipples. I wish I knew this on that cold day in 1979 in San Francisco, as my T-shirt rubbed my nipples raw over 26.2 miles and made them bleed. Ouch. You can also cover them with Band Aids.
MUSIC
My marathoning days are so long ago that the Sony Walkman (Google it, kids) was not even a thing. It was just me and my footsteps. The Sony Walkman was this yellow contraption that played cassette tapes and the radio. You wore it on your waist or affixed it to your arm. If I were to run today, I’d use my smart phone and tune it to Pandora. Whatever works.
HILLS
They suck. But I was always told to take short steps and swing my arms while climbing. Not sure about the science of this, but it worked for me because I believed it did. So there.
EXCUSES
Poor performance is never your fault. There’s always an excuse. You got a side ache. There was a pebble in your shoe. Zola Budd tripped you. But by no means did you choke or show a lack of heart. So get those excuses ready. Thank me later.
LOSER TRUCK
Sandwiched in between my successful San Francisco Marathon runs in 1979 and 1981, was a clunker in 1980. I didn’t train enough, blew out my Achilles, and dropped out after 21 miles. When you quit in San Francisco, a flatbed we called the “loser truck” came around and took you to the finish. There you sat, shivering in the cold with all the other quitters, feeling bad about yourself. But I don’t think “A Run Through Redlands” has a loser truck and hopefully you won’t need one anyway.
That’s it. Happy running. And if I ask you for a quote afterward, say something brilliant.
