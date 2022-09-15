Math isn’t my long suit, but I recently noticed I’ve been in these parts 30 years.
It was August of 1992 when I tooled down I-5 from the Bay Area in my Toyota Corolla and went to work for the Victor Valley Daily Press.
I was about an inch taller back then, weighed 20 pounds fewer, and had more hair. I covered the High Desert Mavericks’ baseball team. The Mavericks played in a new $6.5 million stadium that was filled every night. If I close my eyes tightly and reminisce, I can still hear John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” blaring over the loudspeakers.
I lived in the Newporter Apartments in Victorville where the poolside talent was astounding. That is, until I realized most of the bikini-clad women sunbathing there were girl friends of the Mavericks.
The 1990s intrigued. We listened to grunge rock and rap. We wore flannel and FUBU. And fretted about something called Y2K.
A figure skater named Nancy Kerrigan got whacked on the knee. OJ’s glove didn’t fit so they had to acquit. And the Dallas Cowboys won Super Bowls. That’s how long ago it was.
This was all nearly half a lifetime ago for me. I was still eight years away from owning my first cell phone. And I wrote stories on something called a Radio Shack TRS-80, widely referred by journalists as a “Trash-80.”
The Trash-80 was a glorified word processor with a liquid crystal display. You could only see eight lines at a time. They were also nearly indestructible – as I learned one night at Victor Valley High when I tossed my backpack containing the computer over a fence. The contraption hit the concrete with a thud, but when I pressed the power button it lit up like a champ.
The 1990s were an eventful time locally. To wit:
• Eisenhower High, coached by Tom Hoak, defeated Mater Dei of Santa Ana 56-3 at Anaheim Stadium to win the 1993 large-school football title. Ike was ranked No. 2 in the nation.
• Coach Don Markham took over the moribund Bloomington High football program. He installed the Double-Wing offense and bulked up his players with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The Bruins went 14-0 and set a then-national scoring record of 880 points.
“If you don’t like it, play defense,” Bloomington fans said.
• The Yucaipa High girls’ cross-country program under coach Jim Clendaniel in 1997 capped a run of three consecutive state titles. That ’97 team led by Kimi Welsh was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
• Arrowhead Christian Academy, under former Redlands High player Dan Finfrock, achieved glory. The Eagles in 1997 became the first San Bernardino County football team to win back-to-back section football titles.
• The San Bernardino Stampede of the California League in 1996 played their first baseball game in the $16.4 million San Bernardino Stadium, defeating the Lake Elsinore Storm 7-4. Big league pitcher Mark Eichhorn, on a rehab assignment with the Storm, was the losing pitcher. I knew Eichhorn from our days in Watsonville. I still have my ticket stub.
All that happened in just the first decade of my 30-year SoCal run. That doesn’t even count the San Gorgonio Pass area. There, Beaumont High finally joined the Citrus Belt League in 2020 and has promptly captured six league titles in various sports. That’s a lot of winning.
Banning High? It made headlines in 2021 by hiring an 80-something football coach, John Tyree. If I want to reminisce more about the good ol’ days, I can always call Tyree.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.