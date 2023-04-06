Cherry Valley rodeo standout Gracie-Beth Sutton has made her college choice.
Sutton recently signed a scholarship with Ranger College of Ranger, Texas.
“I have had the dream of college rodeoing in Texas in the Southwest Region since my freshman year of high school,” Sutton said. “I knew when the offer came (that I wanted to) rodeo under Llew Rust and that I had to take it. The rodeo community in Texas is way larger than anywhere else and I want to put myself where there are the best opportunities and best rodeo competition.”
Ranger was a petroleum boomtown in the 1920s. It is in the middle of the state, 75 minutes southwest of Fort Worth.
Sutton attended high school online at Springs Charter School.
She was also offered scholarships by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Eastern New Mexico University, Cisco College in Cisco, Texas, and Weatherford College in Weatherford, Texas.
Sutton first attracted attention at age 12 by earning the titles of Miss San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Rodeo and Banning Stagecoach Junior All-Around Girl.
“At first she didn’t like it,” Gracie-Beth’s mother Amanda told this publication in 2021. “We used to bribe her with ice cream to go faster than a walk on her pony. Now, everything she does is fast.”
BEAUMONT GRAD ‘OUT OF THIS WORLD’
Beaumont High grad (Class of 1987) Tracy Caldwell Dyson has another accomplishment for her crowded resume.
Caldwell Dyson sang the National Anthem on Monday, April 3, before the NCAA men’s basketball title game. Connecticut routed San Diego State in the finale.
“Tonight’s anthem was out of this world!” tweeted the NCAA Men’s Final Four account. Some on Twitter were less glowing with their reviews, while others were complimentary.
Caldwell Dyson, 53, has lived an amazing life. She is a chemist and NASA astronaut who has spent 189 days in space, including over 22 hours on three spacewalks. She joined NASA at just 29 years old.
Caldwell Dyson was a sprinter and long jumper at Cal State Fullerton.
There was another Beaumont connection to the NCAA title game. The brother of San Diego State basketball star Matt Bradley, Marcus Bradley, played for coach Jon Florence for two years at Beaumont High.
REDLANDS FC SET TO START
The countdown has begun for Redlands Football Club soccer.
The new member of the United Soccer League 2 opens play May 13 at Redlands High’s Dodge Field against FC Tucson.
The team is co-owned by Redlands native Ryan Whitley, 20-year Redlands resident Christopher Driscoll and Rajat Khare.
Cody Carlson is the coach, chosen because of his community connections.
“Redlands holds a special place in my heart,” Carlson said via news release. “I have lots of pride. The goal is to build a community-based club with involvement from AYSO and [other] youth leagues and sponsorships from local businesses.”
Carlson played at the University of Redlands and has coached the university’s team for eight of the past nine seasons.
The club has already picked up former Bulldog Arian Mogharei and Redlands High grad Dylan Memory. Memory most recently played at Biola University.
The new team is in the USL Southwest Division, formerly called the Premier Development League.
It will be interesting to see the connections Redlands FC is able to make — as well as how many fans the team attracts on May 13.
Tickets: redlandsfootballclub.com.
WRONG COLIN
Not all my stories pan out.
Case in point, the superstar extreme-weather reporter Colin McCarthy. McCarthy has 100,000 followers for his @US_Stormwatch account, and has been interviewed by the BBC, NBC and CBS. The Los Angeles Times recently dedicated several paragraphs to him.
Until recently, I was convinced this was the same Colin McCarthy who played basketball for the University of Redlands last season. He isn’t. He went to the same high school in San Mateo, but 4-5 years later. Oh well.
UNIQUE EVENT
It’s possible that the home-and-home baseball doubleheader played recently between Redlands East Valley and Yucaipa (REV won both games) was unique in Citrus Belt League history. We can’t recall another home-and-home affair on the same day, but it’s hard to know since the CBL is more than 100 years old.
In 1901, Redlands and San Bernardino high schools were founding members of the Interscholastic League of Southern California, the first prep sports league south of the Bay Area. Other schools in the league were Riverside, Pomona and Ontario. The alignment became the Citrus Belt League in 1906.
THREE FINGERS
Speaking of 1906, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs in the World Series that year, four games to two.
A guy with one of the top nicknames of all time pitched for the Cubs back then — Mordecai “Three-Fingered” Brown. Brown suffered a farm-machine injury during his youth, accounting for his colorful moniker. His unique grip on the ball caused an abnormal spin and helped him get elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1949.
BLAIR FIELD BOUND
Aquinas High of San Bernardino senior pitcher Brad Gilbert has committed to Long Beach State. Gilbert transferred to Aquinas from Arrowhead Christian Academy. He pitched five strong innings last week in a 7-0 victory against Jesuit High of Oregon in the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
Blair Field is where Long Beach State plays. The Los Angeles Rams held workouts there decades ago.
VERSATILE
Senior Damon Potter has been a valuable three-sport athlete for Beaumont High. He had 10 tackles in four games during football, averaged six points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the CBL champion basketball squad, and had 14 kills in Beaumont’s 3-0 volleyball victory last week against Citrus Valley.
Potter wanted to run track as well this spring, but it didn’t work out.
OH, WHAT A RELIEF
The Baltimore Orioles found themselves in a jam on Monday, April 3, against the Texas Rangers.
Orioles’ starting pitcher Kyle Bradish was injured early in an eventual 2-0 Oriole win, with Bradish taking a searing line drive off the right foot. The O’s relieving core was spent from prior games. So Yucaipa High graduate Tyler Wells, scheduled to start for Baltimore on Tuesday, April 4, volunteered to pitch a day earlier and relieved Bradish.
The 6-foot-8 Wells pitched brilliantly, throwing five no-hit innings and using just 47 pitches to get it done.
ON THE MOVE
Sophomore Izaiah Holley, the Redlands East Valley High football quarterback the past two seasons, has transferred to Colony High in Ontario, confirmed REV coach Gavin Pachot.
Holley passed for 1,710 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions and rushed for 621 yards and five TDs last season.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.