Strangers sometimes notice and ask.
“Where did you get those rings?”
“Are you a former athlete?”
“Were you a rock star?”
He is Redlands High (Class of 1960) graduate Jim Weatherwax. He played for the Green Bay Packers in the late 1960s. And he earned Super Bowl rings in 1967 and ‘68 when the Packers won it all. “It” wasn’t even known as the Super Bowl then; it was called the AFL-NFL Championship Game.
That was before knee injuries ended his career prematurely, and before his shoulders and hips were replaced. But those championship rings make up for a lot.
“I wear them daily,” said Weatherwax, 80, from his home in Loveland, Colo. “They’re small compared to what they give out now. They’re a nice conversation starter and it brings back good memories.”
This year's Super Bowl is at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Ariz.
The pro title game didn’t become the Super Bowl until the third edition of the contest. Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt coined it, fashioning the name after his son, Lamar Jr.’s, Super Ball toy, a hard and energized ball made by Wham-O.
Weatherwax made history by making the first tackle on the opening kickoff of the first Super Bowl game. That was a 35-10 victory against the Chiefs in 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
“I was in on it with about three other guys,” Weatherwax said. “We pushed Mike Garrett out of bounds. I got the worst of it because I was in Garrett’s way.”
Garrett later became the USC athletic director.
A not-capacity crowd of 61,946 attended the first Super Bowl, the lowest attendance in Super Bowl history. Redlands High English teacher Norm Schachter was the referee. He performed the first coin toss for a Super Bowl game, with the Packers’ Willie Davis accurately calling “Heads.”
A Brooklyn native, Schachter was a Marine in World War II who began officiating local games in California in 1941. By 1954 he graduated to the NFL where he received the princely sum of $100 per game.
As for Weatherwax, he played special teams for coach Vince Lombardi and was a back-up defensive tackle.
Weatherwax later was part owner of a restaurant in El Toro (now known as Lake Forest).
Things were different in 1967. Al Hirt and the marching bands of the University of Arizona and Grambling College were the halftime show. They performed such songs as “The Sound of Music” and the “William Tell Overture.” Thankfully, there were no costume malfunctions.
The cost of a 30-second commercial in 1967 was $42,000, as opposed to the $5.5 million they fork over now.
Tickets for that first Super Bowl were $12. Even at that price and with the game blacked out in the Los Angeles area, 33,000 seats went unsold. Newspapers wrote editorials complaining about the lofty ticket prices.
Game programs cost $1 and contained an article titled, “A Day That Can Never Happen Again.”
Celebrities Henry Fonda, Kirk Douglas, June Allyson, Janet Leigh, Chuck Connors, Danny Thomas, Walter Cronkite, Bob Hope and Johnny Carson all ponied up the 12 bucks for admission. Ten U.S. astronauts were invited, with five sitting behind the Packers’ bench and five behind the Chiefs’ bench. It was a small step for the NFL.
“It was a warm, hot day – about 87 degrees,” Weatherwax recalled. “I was nervous because I was a rookie and this was the world championship game.”
Weatherwax played at San Bernardino Valley College, Cal State Los Angeles and West Texas State after high school. The Packers took him in the 11th round of the 1965 NFL Draft with the 150th overall pick.
At Redlands High, Weatherwax competed for the legendary coach Frank Serrao. He was two years behind the folk singer Joan Baez in school until Baez, the daughter of a University of Redlands professor, transferred to Palo Alto High.
Weatherwax also played basketball at Redlands High for Jerry Tarkanian, helped by a large growth spurt between his sophomore and senior seasons.
“Tarkanian was a great guy,” Weatherwax said. “You’ve probably seen the photo of him in the Makio [RHS yearbook] of him biting his towel. He did that to calm his nerves.”
Tarkanian continued to famously gnaw on towels at Long Beach State, Fresno State and at UNLV where he won an NCAA championship.
Weatherwax delayed his marriage to his now-wife Jo Ann until two weeks after the victory against the Chiefs. It was originally scheduled for December until the Packers’ long postseason run.
Green Bay coach Lombardi was under heavy pressure to not only win the first two Super Bowls – Green Bay also defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-14 in 1968 – but to win big.
Back-up Packer receiver Max McGee was not expected to play in the first Super Bowl. He got, ahem, overserved with alcohol the night before and showed up for the game hungover. But McGee was pressed into service because of an injury, and he responded by catching seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to nearly win the Most Valuable Player award.
The game MVP went to Packer quarterback Bart Starr, though it is McGee’s juggling touchdown catch that is most often shown in game highlights.
Weatherwax? There was little fanfare after whipping the Chiefs. He lived in Los Angeles at the time and simply got in his car and drove home.
John Murphy can be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.