Hold on, Citrus Belt League baseball fans, you’re in for a wild ride.
That was made clear on Tuesday, March 28, when Redlands East Valley swept Yucaipa in an unusual doubleheader.
The teams were supposed to play Tuesday and Thursday of this week but both games were played Tuesday to avoid the probable rain on Thursday.
REV defeated Yucaipa 4-0 in the first game at REV behind a two-hit, complete game from Tyler Albanese. Albanese struck out seven and walked three. Albanese, Ryan Halamicek, Isaac Miller and Cole Dabbs all had runs batted in for the Wildcats, which led the CBL by day’s end.
After winning on its field, REV trekked to Yucaipa for the second game. Yucaipa took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but REV exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning en route to a 10-3 victory.
REV had five hits in the inning including doubles by Vincent Maldonado, Halamicek and Albanese.
Yucaipa has been a long-time CBL powerhouse, winning 24 league titles since 1980.
It’s ironic that Yucaipa got swept just three days after an inspiring 6-5 eight-inning victory against visiting Fullerton in a non-league game. The victory was the Thunderbirds’ first in non-league play after five consecutive non-CBL losses.
“We needed that,” said Yucaipa slugger Luke Scherrer after driving in the winning run against Fullerton. “We hadn’t won a game outside of league.”
REV’s stunning sweep left the Wildcats as the only CBL team with just one loss.
Heading into mid-week, Yucaipa, Cajon of San Bernardino and Beaumont all had two league losses and Citrus Valley three — thanks to Beaumont’s 8-7 extra-inning win Tuesday at Citrus Valley.
Beaumont’s Isaiah Martin drove home the game-winner in the top of the ninth. Martin led the Cougars with three hits and two runs batted in.
“It was a team effort and a win that we really needed,” Beaumont coach Jason Whittle said.
What it adds up to is a lot of parity in the area’s oldest league and a pennant chase likely to go down to the final week of the season in late April.
“I think it’s great,” Whittle said. “With every game tight, it will better prepare everyone for the playoffs.”
SEATTLE DREAMIN’
Yucaipa freshman backup catcher Jesiah Andrade committed this month to the University of Washington in Seattle. Andrade’s clutch, two-run, two-out double in the seventh inning tied Fullerton Saturday, March 25, setting up the Thunderbirds’ 6-5 extra-inning win.
“My brother [Jordan Andrade] committed there when he was in seventh grade, so I grew up a Husky fan and it’s always been my dream college,” Jesiah said.
Jordan Andrade now plays at the University of Tarleton in Stephenville, Texas. He hit .286 with 10 runs batted in last season.
COX NEW BULLDOG COACH
Savannah Cox has taken the reins of the University of Redlands women’s volleyball program.
Cox becomes the 11th coach in program history. She spent the last three years as an assistant at Pacific University in Oregon.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the University of Redlands volleyball program,” Cox said on the school site.
AREA CONNECTION FOR RAMS
Yucaipa High grad Delaney Saugstad is a freshman pitcher and utility player on the Colorado State University women’s softball team. Sahvanna Jaquish, a Redlands East Valley High grad, is an assistant coach for the Rams.
Saugstad was one of the Top 20 scholars in her class at Yucaipa. Her former Yucaipa teammates Emily Gonzales and Emma Martinez play softball at Southern Utah and Fresno State, respectively.
Jaquish was a four-time All-American player for Louisiana State University before playing for Team USA. We’ll keep an eye on the Rams as the season progresses.
JOSEPH ALL-SECTION
Beaumont High’s Payton Jordan capped off a tremendous junior season by making the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA basketball team. He was also the All-Citrus Belt League player of the year in leading the Cougars to the CBL title.
Joseph averaged 11.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
MASON NEW BANNING ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
Brandon Mason has replaced Keith Chann as the Banning High athletic director. One concern for Mason will be hiring a new football coach following the exit last week of John Tyree. Tyree was the coach for two years.
Banning is now advertising the football job.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
