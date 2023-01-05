Teams battle on the second day of the San Bernardino Kiwanis basketball tournament at San Gorgonio High and the mood is light.
Said official Rick Hutchins of Riverside of his partner Dan Van Gorp of Redlands, “I’m gonna have to carry him the whole game. You know how it is. I’ve got to keep these young whippersnappers going.”
Despite the levity, the situation is dire for not only basketball officials, but officials in all high school sports. There are not enough of them, and the number is dwindling.
A survey by the National Association of Sports Officials showed that 78 percent of high school officials quit due to adult behavior and 80 percent throw in the towel after only two years of officiating.
Worse, in a survey of 17,000 officials, nearly half said they have feared for their safety because of adult or player behavior.
“There’s been a change the past 30 years where 70 percent of coaches are now off-campus and too many of them don’t model proper behavior,” said Frank Paz, a retired official of 40 years who was also an assigner of officials in the Santa Cruz area.
Said CIF-State associate executive director Brian Seymour of Sacramento, “Nobody wants to be berated from the opening tip to the end of the game, to being followed out to the parking lot. We’re emphasizing that that won’t be tolerated.”
There is a movement to increase the number of officials in all sports — to recruit, train, mentor, and keep them around. Seymour says if an official can be retained for three years, they are likely hooked.
Van Gorp, 52, is a veteran. He played basketball in his native Iowa and wanted to stay close to the game.
“I love basketball and I love being around the kids and having the relationships with the coaches and the camaraderie with the other officials,” he said. “It’s like its own sub-culture. We stick together.”
The officials are trained together, attend meetings, are mentored, and can even watch video of their craft and swap ideas on Facebook. But nothing will shield them from the inevitable tongue-lashings and barbs of fans.
“When I started out parent engagement wasn’t to the degree it is now,” Van Gorp said. “And the kids had more respect for the officials. I often say that I’d like to pay a parent $70 if I could go to their work for 90 minutes and tell them everything they’re doing wrong.”
That would be a Seinfeld-like move to be sure, but is not likely to happen. So officials are forced to grin and bear the negative and focus on what attracted them to the pastime.
The CIF-State, in a pitch to attract more officials, has stressed the positives.
“Becoming an official is the easiest call you’ll have to make,” its blurb goes. “High school officials protect the integrity of the games our kids love to play and demonstrate qualities like honesty, objectivity, consistency, courage and common sense.”
Other inducements are the opportunity to stay in shape and to make extra money.
High school basketball officials generally make about $80 for varsity games and $65 or $70 for lower-level contests. Community college refs can pocket $175 and NCAA Division 1 officials take home $3,500 to $4,000 per game.
But to guys like Van Gorp, money cannot be No. 1.
“You have to love the game and the kids,” he said. “Money can only be your third motivation, or you won’t do very well.”
(Aspiring high school officials may sign up at highschoolofficials.com).
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
