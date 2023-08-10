Every August I have a routine — trekking from school to school taking football photos for our season preview.
Leaving Highland, I cross the wash. Rock ‘n’ roll pours from my speakers as I head for Beaumont.
Twenty minutes later, I arrive at the Beaumont High Athletic Complex. The sky is blue with no clouds at Don Smith Field.
“Field goal. Field goal,” Cougar coach Jeff Steinberg yells.
“Offense, offense,” Steinberg barks when his team doesn’t respond quickly enough.
I’ve known Steinberg since the early 2000s when he was the coach at Burroughs of Ridgecrest. Friends call him “Steiny,” which makes me laugh.
“We keep working and working and refining, but we want to play someone other than ourselves,” Steiny says.
That happens Aug. 18 when San Jacinto pays a visit.
YUC-TOWN
I switch my radio station to outlaw country and head toward Yucaipa High. Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam sing “Streets of Bakersfield.” It’s only 5:30, so I still have time to visit Yuc-Town (that’s Yucaipa) and Citrus Valley.
I cruise up Yucaipa Boulevard past Dutch Bros. Coffee. There’s a massive line for java despite it being 95 degrees.
I pull into YHS and park by the home bleachers. The first person I see is assistant coach Butch Price, father of head coach Justin Price.
“Oh no,” Butch quips as he shakes my hand. “Look who showed up.”
Soon Justin and Butch Price lead players through a tip drill. I snap photos. Then it’s time to go.
It is here where I display my brilliance. Leaving Yuc-Town, I shift my car into reverse, step on the gas and … BOOM. I hit a light pole! Hard. And it leaves a big dent. Ugh.
Next stop, Citrus Valley.
FEELING GROVE-Y
Citrus Valley refers to its program on social media as #grovegrown, paying homage to where the school was built. It also plays Redlands East Valley for the Grove Cup, as REV rose from the orange groves too.
I pull into Citrus Valley and park my car. Carefully. Then I reach for my phone and, um, it’s not there. Jeez. So in addition to walloping a light pole with my car, I leave my phone in Yucaipa. Super.
It’s 7:30 now and I’m flustered. But I watch Citrus Valley practice and snap some photos. When I tell coach Kurt Bruich my cell phone woes, he suggests I try a rotary. Exactly.
EPILOG
I retreat to Yuc-Town and, amazingly, find my phone. It’s where I left it, on the T-Bird bench. Doh! My car is still dented, but so it goes. Kickoff for most area teams is next week.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter @PrepDawg2.
