The ancient basketball clock with the hand traveling in a circle was visible.
The low overhead beams sometimes interfered with play.
And the throng of fans crowded into the eight rows of wood bleachers were loud. Welcome to the old Redlands High Girls’ Gym where the Terriers hosted the Yucaipa boys last week in a Citrus Belt League volleyball match.
Redlands won, three sets to one.
“We love this gym,” Redlands coach Daryk Mall said. “They re-did the floors this year and a few years ago they re-did the lights and so it’s just like a brand-new gym.”
Except that the gym was built in 1936 by the Works Progress Administration at a cost of only $105,496. The WPA utilized unemployed skilled laborers during the Great Depression.
The building conjures up images of the old gymnasium used to depict the fictional Hickory High in the movie “Hoosiers.” Former Redlands High athletic director Estevan Valencia, who is now at Palm Desert High, quipped the gym is reminiscent of the old one used for the Nirvana video, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”
The building is bathed in white on the outside, has graceful steps and arches, windows above the bleachers, and that 1930s clock that is not used but will never be removed.
Occupying part of a trophy case in the foyer of the gym are tarnished trophies, one from a military carnival in 1919 and another from a 1947 decathlon.
Several times during the boys’ volleyball game last Thursday, both teams clapped in unison — usually when a set was about to begin. Because of the cramped quarters, it sounded like the engine of a jet airplane.
“I like the acoustics better here than in the Terrier gym [RHS’ newer gym],” Mall said. “Ever since badminton came around, we don’t have access to Terrier gym during normal hours, so this is our home.”
Terrier star Ayden Arient approves.
“I love it so much,” he said. “I’ve been playing here all four years.”
Said Yucaipa standout Reagan Jager, “I liked it. It’s loud, and I could be loud as much as I want.”
We don’t stop with sports coverage here on Press Row, we also cover affairs of the heart.
So we are pleased to report on the prom invitation Redlands High volleyball star Ayden Arient made on Thursday to Ananya Ananad. Arient sprinted from the hardwood to the locker room and returned in a sport coat and carrying a bouquet of flowers. He also had a couple of signs asking if Ananad would accompany him to the big dance.
“I know prom is coming up soon and this was our first home league game and so I figured it was a good time to do it,” he said.
“Hey, hey, hey, hey!” Arient’s teammates chanted.
Ananad said “yes” — thankfully, for Arient’s sake. He also led all players with 16 kills.
COUNTY CLASH
Redlands High not only played a CBL game in Palm Desert last week (a first in school history), but also traveled west to play one in San Bernardino.
The Terriers took on Beaumont on Saturday evening at San Manuel Stadium as part of the County Clash. Other County Clash games were Citrus Valley vs. Redlands East Valley and Ontario Christian vs. Aquinas of San Bernardino.
Years ago, the County Clash was the brainchild of former CBL coaches Steve Hernandez (then at Redlands East Valley) and Jeff Stout (Yucaipa).
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
