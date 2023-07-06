I have a confession: I love thrift stores.
When I’m in one and see a baseball glove, I must inspect it.
I slip my hand into it. I study the pocket. I smell the sweet leather. I pound my right fist into it three times. Suddenly I am 10 years old, playing third base for Rams’ Sporting Goods in San Bruno.
That glove scenario played out on a recent trip to Beaumont. I stopped at the Deseret Thrift Store in Calimesa and found two gems. One was a lion-colored Rawlings G 595. It said, “Deep Well Pocket” and “Major League” but the stamped signature was not as easy to discern. Peering closely, I saw it was “Roy Sievers.” Score. At $8, I had to have it.
I wasn’t through. Also up for grabs was a Rawlings Lew Burdette model. Burdette’s signature was stamped inside along with “hinged pad” and “pro design.” I love all the pet phrases stamped in gloves like “Edge-U-Cated Heel” and “Finest in the Field” and “Snap Action.” They transport me to a simpler time. It was another must-have.
Perfectly broken in and maintained, these gloves are more works of art than tools to catch baseballs. I’m sure Brooks Robinson would agree.
I have a Rawlings Dale Murphy Fastback model with a hole to put your index finger. I noticed on a Topps baseball card that my boyhood idol, Wally Bunker of the Baltimore Orioles, dangled his finger out like that. I didn’t.
Bunker, who went to my grade school, won 19 games as a rookie and shut out the Dodgers in the 1966 World Series. When he visited our school after the series, he said he was glad to see the broken window in the auditorium. That cracked everyone up.
I have 9-10 gloves, nothing crazy. The oldest is a mahogany-colored Billy Martin model made by Wilson. It is from the “Ball Hawk” line and says “Grip-Tite Pocket” inside and has a round button on the back, a feature of gloves made 70-80 years ago.
Speaking of Billy Martin, back in the day Texas sporting goods company Nokona had a beef with Wilson which had a deal with Martin. So Nokona found some local player named Billy G. Martin and signed him. The public was none the wiser and Wilson fumed.
I learned that nugget from a book called “Glove Affairs” by Noah Liberman.
I had a Nokona as a kid and Yucaipa High coach Ralph Grajeda said he also fancied the brand, mentioning its “soft leather.”
I asked Grajeda how he breaks in a glove, and he said he applies shaving cream to soften it, puts a baseball or two in the pocket, and ties a belt around it.
I employed a similar method, except I used Rawlings Glovolium, a tennis ball and rubber bands, and stuck it under my mattress for the winter.
When Spring arrived, I grabbed a magnifying glass and used the rays of the sun to burn my name into the leather.
“Glove Affairs” mentions many ways to break in gloves, some effective and some not so much. They include using water, steam, hot air, tobacco spit, Vaseline, hair tonic, shaving cream, baby oil, glove oil, Lexol, neat’s foot oil and saddle soap.
The late big leaguer Ed Brinkman employed coffee, cream and sugar. Sounds more like he had an accident at Starbucks.
My Nokona glove was a Don Mossi model. Mossi was a Bay Area native with ears like satellite dishes. He and John Madden both attended Jefferson High of Daly City. Mossi was no matinee idol but was a decent pitcher, winning 101 games during a 12-year career.
Liberman’s book also told of TV personality Keith Olbermann’s first mitt. It was a Don Larsen. Larsen pitched a perfect game for the Yankees against the Dodgers in the 1956 World Series.
Olbermann was surprised his parents were able to find a new Don Larsen glove in 1968.
By the late 1970s, Larsen’s pitching career was done, and he was selling large rolls of newsprint in Northern California. He came to my newspaper in Watsonville and told tales of partying on his ranch in Morgan Hill with Yankee stars Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle. I imagine some brain cells were lost.
I don’t have a Don Larsen glove yet but give it time. I’m on the lookout.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
