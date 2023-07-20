“Nobody hurt,” the Yucaipa National League 11-and-under all-stars fan yelled after an opposing player smacked one over the center field fence.
Dutifully, I was at the Yucaipa American Little League field for a district playoff game. It wasn’t 100 degrees, so that was good.
“Nobody hurt” is something fans yell to remind the kids that, although opponents are trotting around the bases and are ahead on the scoreboard, the world has not ended, and the sun will probably come up tomorrow.
This time of year, I keep my ears open to hear what the pet forms of encouragement and utterances are and how they differ from when I played.
“Take a deep breath,” one Yucaipa National mom offered. “You’re good.”
Nice. A little helpful advice for the batter, to go along with some positive affirmation.
I eavesdrop during the high school season as well and hear much the same stuff.
“Nobody better,” fans say when a batter steps to the plate in a key situation. It’s confusing, though, when these hitters are buried deep in the batting order … wouldn’t you rather have the cleanup hitter at the plate?
“It’s all you,” is a popular utterance. I’ve heard this many times and must admit I have no idea what it means. Maybe someone can enlighten me.
Back when I played in the 1960s and ‘70s the comments were simple and basic.
“Keep your eye on the ball,” was popular. So was “It only takes one.”
“You’ll get a higher one,” I sometimes heard when a pitcher chucked one over my head. If I swung at it and missed, there was an old umpire who would chuckle and say, “You needed a step ladder to hit that one.”
The music at the Yucaipa American ballpark was refreshing. It’s not every Little League ballpark where you hear Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Sex Pistols, and Oingo Boingo between innings. A bit eclectic, but it seemed to work.
Toward the end of the game an Orangecrest player scalded a grounder foul down the third-base line that the base coach couldn’t handle.
“C’mon coach,” the public address announcer quipped. “We’ve gotta have that at this level.”
That made me laugh out loud.
NEW HIRE
The kids at Pacific High in San Bernardino literally have a new person to look up to. Patrick Johnson replaced the retiring Carmel Brand as the Pirate athletic director.
Johnson is 6-foot-9 and is a former Duke University basketball player. He won’t be difficult to spot in a crowd.
HONORED
Former Yucaipa High baseball star Jacob Reimer earned player of the month for June for hitting .365 with 13 runs batted in for the St. Lucie Mets. He was a fourth-round pick last July of the New York Mets.
HAPPY CAMPER
The University of Redlands held its five-day series of football camps last month and the benefits were many.
Connor Warkentin, a defensive lineman from Bakersfield, had no complaints. He earned a scholarship to Boise State University.
“He was invited to [Redlands] in June by Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane,” Yahoo.com reported. “He caught a ride to the camp with a teammate and put on a solid performance in front of several of the Bronco coaches, including head coach Andy Avalos.”
FOOTBALL IN THE AIR
The high school football season kicks off in less than a month. Most area teams open on Friday, Aug. 18. That includes Banning, which will host Big Bear that night — the debut for new Banning coach Jake Knesel.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
