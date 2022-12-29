Most children who don a youth league baseball jersey dream of playing professional ball.
That includes all the perks such as glory, salary and, yes, seeing themselves on a baseball card.
It’s all come true for former Yucaipa High standout Jacob Reimer. He appears on a Perfect Game National Showcase card produced by Leaf Trading Cards. He’s hitting a baseball on the front of the card with his particulars on the back such as height, weight, position and hometown.
The cards are presented by Top Chops beef jerky. In the old days, tobacco companies produced cards. Hall of Famer Honus Wagner famously objected to his likeness appearing on an American Tobacco Company card and demanded the cards be pulled. That made a 1909 Honus Wagner card the most valuable in history. Only about 60 exist and one of them recently sold for more than $2 million. That’s not bad for a small piece of cardboard.
Yucaipa’s Reimer has no such reservations.
“Topps will be coming out with my actual professional card very soon in a deal I signed, but there were pre-draft ones that came out now,” Reimer said. “It feels super cool just because as a little kid I always collected cards of my favorite players. Now that I’m going to have my very own it’s another dream come true.”
All-County rush
The Southern California News Group papers recently published their all-area football teams.
My first year at the San Bernardino Sun in 2000, I learned just six days in advance that the paper published its all-county team only one week after the season ends. That made things tough since San Bernardino County is the largest mainland county in the United States.
It was also tricky because that was the pre-Internet era. We published mug shots of each player, which meant players either had to come into the office to have their photos taken or I had to go out to them. I drove the 60 miles or so to Barstow to take a few snaps and made a trek over to Upland for a few more.
The rest of the players made their way into the old Sun office on D Street in San Bernardino to fill out forms and smile for the camera. I bought some cookies and punch at a dollar store for the occasion and set out some questionnaires and pens and got it all done.
I couldn’t have been happier when the team appeared in the paper that Sunday. And I made sure to get an earlier start the following year.
McLaughlin signs with Aztecs
Citrus Valley High football defensive back Jelani McLaughlin signed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with San Diego State.
McLaughlin helped Citrus Valley to a 9-3 record and an upset playoff victory against Cajon of San Bernardino by making 87 tackles and three interceptions during the 2022 season.
Pilao leads Beaumont
The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team won its pool in the Vista Murrieta tournament.
The Cougars defeated Vista Murrieta 81-43 with Janelle Pilao leading the way with 26 points. Jada Long chipped in with 16 points for the Cougars and Amirah Jones scored 12.
Beaumont fell to King of Riverside in the championship game.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.