Standing in the center of Redlands High’s bucolic campus is the antiquated Girl Gymnasium.
Bathed in white. Stately. Nostalgic. The gym conjures up images of a bygone era. Completed in December of 1936 by the Works Project Administration, it is like something out of the movie “Hoosiers” — complete with an antique basketball clock and eight rows of elevated wood bleachers.
That’s where we found a throwback of a different kind last week — Redlands High Class of 1974 graduate Brian DeRoo. He is Terrier royalty to some, but just plain Brian or “Nipper” (his nickname) to those who know him well.
The former Baltimore Colt and Canadian Football League receiver returned to his alma mater on Thursday, Sept. 7. He was there to watch his daughter Shianne, 14, play freshman volleyball for Xavier College Prep of Palm Desert against Redlands. It was a game DeRoo knew he couldn’t miss.
“I had fun telling Shianne’s teammates that I went to high school here,” DeRoo said. “They all got big eyes and said, ‘Really?’ That’s pretty cool for an old guy.”
DeRoo has a penchant for saying funny, self-deprecating things like that. Wearing flip flops, shorts and a white T-shirt, he could easily be mistaken for just another dad watching his kid play sports. He is that, but also so much more.
You see, in December of 2021 when we first met DeRoo it was at his home in Indio. That’s where the former Redlands High, University of Redlands and ex-pro football player lives with his wife Penny. Together they lovingly take care of not only Shianne, but Shianne’s twin brother Nicholas. Nicholas has cerebral palsy and requires 24/7 care.
Said DeRoo at the time, “I’m fortunate to have Shianne — I can kind of live my athletic life through her. With Nicholas, you take what God gives you and you make the best of it. He’s the happiest kid on the planet. He can’t walk or talk or eat on his own, but he is always smiling because he doesn’t have the worries you and I have.”
Last week DeRoo took advantage of his time in Redlands to swing over to San Bernardino and pick up a van. The van is to transport Nicholas’ wheelchair, one of the many “modalities” the young teen requires to get through each day.
While collecting the van, Shianne called her dad on his cell phone and said she brought the wrong volleyball jersey to school for the game.
“I told her, ‘I’ve already left — call your mom,” DeRoo said. “That’s why she’s wearing No. 16 today instead of No. 2.”
DeRoo had a pleasant time wandering around the Redlands High campus before the match, wryly noting the “trees are a lot taller now.”
Regarding the relic of a basketball clock in the corner of the gym, DeRoo said, “Isn’t that something? Can you imagine if you were a drunk and wandered in here and that’s the first thing you see.”
Shianne recently switched from gymnastics to volleyball because of a growth spurt (she’s 5-foot-7 now) but she doesn’t start for the Xavier Prep frosh. But when she’s inserted in the lineup, her dad is all in.
“C’mon Shianne!” DeRoo yells. “C’mon now!”
DeRoo clearly enjoyed the outing, including a chance to talk Redlands sports. He asked if Kurt Bruich is still the Citrus Valley High football coach (yup) and said he coached Bruich in a high school all-star game in 1987 … and that Bruich later broke all DeRoo’s receiving records at the University of Redlands. Wow. Good info.
Both of Xavier Prep’s sets with the Redlands frosh were close, but the Terriers prevailed. Then it was time for DeRoo to do the dad thing — empty out a cooler he used to transport the team’s ice and then distribute snacks to the girls.
The former Terrier star also trekked over to the main gym with Shianne and watched the warm-ups of the varsity game. He got an eyeful of the talented Redlands varsity team and wanted to linger, but duty once again called.
“As much as I want to stay, I know how much is on my wife’s shoulders back home,” DeRoo said. “But it’s been fun.”
Yeah, it was.
Reach John Murphy at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow on X at @PrepDawg2.
