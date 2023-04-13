It happened last month in Beaumont High’s 3-0 boys’ volleyball victory against Citrus Valley.
Cougar senior Damon Potter rose off his spindly legs, braids flying. He met a perfect set by Riley Conley. He swung and hit a rocket at the forehead of a helpless foe.
The ball ricocheted off the ceiling for a point.
“Whooo!,” the crowd roared. Potter covered his face with his hands, laughing to himself.
“That felt really good,” Potter said. “I just kept replaying it in my head. It felt like it was in slow motion. But I had to check on him after to make sure he was all right. He gave me a thumbs-up, so it was all good.”
Conley knew the routine. He had seen it before.
“The hit against Citrus Valley was really bad,” Conley said. “He tries to kill people. I wouldn’t want to be on the other side of that.”
PAINT IT BLACK
Damon Lamar Potter enters the gymnasium dressed from head to toe in black. Like a raven.
Potter, a three-sport athlete, has only played volleyball for a few months. Still, the 6-foot-2 middle hitter leads the Cougars with 10 kills and five blocks per match.
The teen takes time before a recent practice to talk about the late start he got in sports. And his nomadic childhood. And how he is both saddened and inspired by the death last fall of his beloved grandfather, Tomas Arellano.
“We moved around a lot,” said Potter who grew up largely in Fontana. “It was hard jumping from school to school and making new friends. I lived in Hesperia for a while and then Las Vegas. Then we moved to Beaumont because we missed our family. We struggled a little bit. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. But I had a good childhood.”
Potter was especially close to his grandpa. When they both lived in Fontana, he visited often.
“We’d go to the park,” Potter said. “I was like 7. We’d build things in the backyard. We’d talk about my basketball games. He always told me I’d be a champion.”
Potter’s mother, Marisol Arellano, recognized the close bond between her father and her son.
“They were very close,” she said. “Damon would always show him his trophies. His grandfather always told him he would be somebody.”
THE RAVEN
Potter lifted his black hoodie to reveal a tattoo of a raven in flight. The ink reminds him of his grandfather.
“He always talked about ravens toward the end of his life,” Potter said. “He wanted me to fly high like a raven in sports. He said to pursue my dreams. He said I’d make it someday.”
Potter said it was “rough” when his grandpa died. He is both haunted and inspired by him, like the bird in the iconic Edgar Allan Poe poem.
“The Raven” is about a man who is heartbroken over the recent death of a loved one. He is visited in his room by a black bird.
To wit: “Till I scarcely more than muttered ‘Other friends have flown before — On the morrow he will leave me, as my hopes have flown before.’ Then the bird said ‘Nevermore.’”
The raven represents grief. The character expects it to vanish, just as others have, but the raven says ‘nevermore,’ indicating the feeling of loss will not pass.
Grim as that is, the teen is encouraged to reach new heights.
“He was a great man,” Potter said. “He always inspired me to keep going.”
MATURE, BUT COMICAL
Potter is a man-child on the court. Just ask Beaumont coach Ralph Conley.
Said Conley after the match against Citrus Valley, “He was crushing the ball. He was just jumping over them. He used his jumping ability to read the block and go away from it. He’s phenomenal.”
Off the court, Conley said Potter is “comic relief.” Conley’s son, Riley, agrees.
“One time we went to In-N-Out and he asked for pizza,” Riley said. “They said, ‘We don’t have pizza.’ He kept bugging them, saying, ‘I know you have it on the secret menu. Why do you want to do me like this.’ It was hilarious.”
Potter’s whimsy conceals a serious side.
“He’s very understanding,” the player’s mom said. “You can talk to him about anything, and he’ll sit there and listen without interrupting. I have lupus and my bones swell and it’s painful. Damon helps me. He’ll grab a ladder and reach things. If I need help, he does things willingly.”
CHAMPION
The Cougars form two lines at practice. Kanye West’s “Champion” fills the air.
“Did you realize that you were a champion in their eyes?” West sings.
Riley Conley sets the ball and Potter rises, then pounds the ball to the floor with a thud. The ball hits with a different sound, like Barry Bonds barreling one up.
“It’s exciting to see him hit that ball,” the boy’s mom said. “We see him hit one and we scream and yell. It’s mind-blowing. He’s makes us very proud.”
