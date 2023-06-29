A blue, cloud-less sky touches Don Smith Field as the teams compete.
The players have undefeated smiles and full hearts. That includes the boys from San Gorgonio High in San Bernardino who won just two of 10 football games last season.
Helping to inspire the Spartans at this 7-on-7 scrimmage is assistant coach Andy Martinez, 68. He is a compact man with 44 years of coaching experience who is no stranger to sorrow. His wife of 48 years, Lina, died of kidney cancer roughly two years ago, tossing him into despair. His salvation is the sport he loves, and a coach he met by chance.
“Hey guys, wake up now,” Martinez yells. “We’ve got to hear some emotion out of you. Get there. Get to the ball! Good job, Blake.”
LOVE STORY
The décor of the five-bedroom Riverside home that Andy and Lina shared is shabby chic. It is a hodge-podge of Beatles posters, religious imagery and family photographs. One is a sweet photo from high school of Martinez nuzzling Lina.
“My wife loved music,” Martinez said. “She saw Paul McCartney at Dodger Stadium. They got a ticket for me, but I couldn’t stand to see her cry for another man.”
Martinez first laid eyes on Lina when he was a freshman at John W. North High in Riverside. She was an eighth grader.
“She took my breath away,” Martinez said. “All summer long she was all I could think about. By the second day of school, I knew her whole class schedule. You could call me the original stalker because every time she turned around, I was there.”
A love story was born. By spring of Martinez’s senior year, Lina was pregnant, and the couple was married.
Asked what he misses most, Martinez sighed and said, “Her love. She was the air that I breathed. She was everything to me.”
TRIAL
Martinez began coaching right out of high school, as an assistant for Larry Hilsabeck at North.
“In the 1990s I went to coaching clinics in San Diego and Los Angeles,” Martinez said. “We struggled sometimes financially and there were times I slept in my car. Lina thought I was staying in a motel.”
Lina seized control of the budget. She deduced how much money was needed for the clinics and saved it. If they had to eat rice and beans for a few days, they did.
A fanatical game-film watcher, Martinez poured over video every Sunday. Lina sat beside him reading a book, just to keep him company.
“She spent so much time in there that she knew the game plan better than I did,” Martinez quipped.
Lina was plagued by severe asthma in later years. Then in 2019 she was diagnosed with something far worse — kidney cancer. She had a kidney removed and was fine for a while, but by 2020 the cancer was in her lungs and spread quickly. She died on July 14, 2021.
By then Martinez was coaching with his friend Ken Batdorf at Norte Vista High in Riverside. The Braves yielded just 31 points during the regular season and were headed for the playoffs.
“I made a promise to Lina to finish the season,” Martinez said. “She knew things were going bad [with her health]. I tried to make excuses like, ‘They canceled practice today.’ But she made sure I went.”
GOT HIS BACK
Martinez lives with his four grown children, three grandchildren and a son-in-law — nine people under one roof. But, in a sense, he was alone.
He tried to bury himself in football, getting to school at 6 a.m. and staying until 8 p.m. But when Norte Vista lost to Temecula Valley in the 2021 section quarterfinals, the jig was up.
“I realized I was going to have to be at home and I screamed as loud as I could,” Martinez said. “I couldn’t hide behind football anymore. I got really depressed. I still battle that. I turn on the radio and I hear a song and I just lose it.”
Fortunately, new San Gorgonio coach Chris Chaddick of Highland was there. The coaches met through social media when Chaddick’s daughter was selling chocolate bars. Martinez said he’d buy some.
“Once Chris found out Lina had cancer, he called once a week,” Martinez said. “And we never talked about football. He’d say, ‘How’s Lina?’ Then we’d talk for 90 minutes about life.”
Chaddick asked Martinez if he’d serve as a consultant this season, attending practice twice a week and being in the press box on Friday nights. He said yes.
Asked why he is such a comfort, Chaddick said, “If I’m ever in those shoes, I hope I have friends who will be there for me. Coaching is a close fraternity and it’s nice to have someone who reaches out.”
FINDING A HOME
A day after the event at Beaumont High, the Spartans scrimmage visiting Arrowhead Christian Academy.
Gray clouds crown Phil Haley Stadium. Footballs fly. After the event and the coaches’ speeches and a prayer from ACA coach Rod Robison, the Spartans retreat.
The team gathers in front of the fieldhouse to enjoy a meal prepared by parents. The players form a line and carry paper plates that strain under mounds of food.
Martinez nods his head in approval and says, “There’s no better place to be than right here, with this team and these coaches.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.