Changes abound, but it’s still baseball

Last Saturday, July 8, I spent seven hours in the hot sun, covering Little League baseball games in Yucaipa. If this column doesn’t make complete sense, it’s because I’m still delirious.
Watching the kids play, I am transported to the late 1960s in San Bruno. When I was 11 and 12 years old, we played across the railroad tracks at a place called Lions Field. It was in the poor part of town — ironic because homes there now fetch more than a million dollars apiece.
One difference between then and now is that parents were not so omnipresent. I often walked to games and had more fun doing that than playing ball. Passing small markets, pinball arcades, bakeries, convenience stores and a gambling hall called Artichoke Joe’s offered many diversions for a pre-teen.
The 7-Eleven was close to the ballpark and it was a must-stop. The Slurpee was introduced in 1966 and could be had for a dime. There’s nothing like brain freeze to drown out a tough loss.
As I watched the various Yucaipa teams battle last week, I couldn’t help but reminisce. Mainly I noticed the differences between now and when I played.
The uniforms are different, for sure. My team rocked sleeveless jerseys, like the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates of the era. We also wore metal spikes if you can believe that. Ty Cobb would have loved it.
The equipment was different too. Our bats were made of wood. That ping sound you now hear when a kid connects was foreign to us.
We also weren’t heavily accessorized. You didn’t see kids wearing a lot of batting gloves, wristbands or sunglasses, probably because they weren’t available. Also, we feared being labeled “hot dogs” — something today’s kids don’t face.
Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing bad about all the new stuff. It’s just a natural progression.
Walk-up songs back in the ‘60s? Nope. Parents taking video on their cell phones? Obviously not. Players with black stuff smeared on their faces? Only on Ash Wednesday.
As I pondered all this, I strained to recall my 12-year-old season in the San Bruno Midget League. Curious, I pulled out a weathered scrapbook and began reading.
“Two Clubs Tie for Midget Crown” the newspaper headline blared — describing how my team and another finished as co-champs. A key win was when we rallied from four runs down in the last inning to beat a rival. So elated was our coach that he took us to A&W for burgers, fries and root beer.
But that was unusual. Things back then were no frills. It’s nice now that when the Yucaipa kids triumph, they get championship rings and the parents form a tunnel for them to run through and they snap endless photos of them. That’s good stuff, but it wasn’t my world.
Some things don’t change, though. After the Yucaipa American 10-year-olds defeated Tri-Valley 6-2, I asked Yucaipa American slugger Robbie Watson what he likes most about baseball.
“I like playing hard and winning,” Robbie said. “Hitting is my favorite thing.”
