They turned out in force last week for the Redlands at Yucaipa girls’ volleyball match.
The Thunderbirds had a large throng of student rooters who whooped it up during the match, won in three sets by Redlands.
I asked Redlands outside hitter Hanalei Martinez about the T-Birds’ enthusiastic support.
“It’s all fun and games,” Martinez said. “We use it to our advantage. For our home games we have a really good student section. It’s fun to see all the different student sections – we get all kinds.”
Said Terriers’ star setter Maddy Brown, “Yucaipa’s student section is a little wild. It definitely made me want to play better.”
It’s nice to see the large student sections for girls’ volleyball. It’s all good, as long as everyone keeps it classy.
“Toga, toga, toga”
Students also turned out in droves for the Palm Springs at Redlands High football game last week at Dodge Field. It was the Terriers’ home opener.
A few hundred Redlands students dressed in white togas for the occasion. I thought I might run into John Belushi at any moment.
“RHS, RHS,” they chanted when a Redlands special teams player creamed an Indian punt returner. When the Indians were flagged for penalties, the inevitable “You can’t do that” echoed throughout the stadium.
Redlands finally scored in the final minute of the first half and then Terrier cheering section came unhinged. It was impressive support for a team that lost 35-7.
***
Cajon High of San Bernardino has won 28 consecutive Citrus Belt League football games. The streak dates to Oct. 28, 2016, when the Cowboys fell to Redlands East Valley. Two weeks before that, Cajon lost to Yucaipa and quarterback Nathan Martinez 61-60 in three overtimes.
Is this the year someone ends Cajon’s reign? Citrus Valley (4-1) got a signature win last week, defeating Norco 43-20. The Cougars were ranked No. 20 in the state by CalHiSports at the time. Beaumont is 5-0 following its impressive victory last week at San Jacinto.
Cajon is 3-1 with its lone loss to a team from Arizona. But the Cowboys lost super back Freddy Fletcher to graduation, so they could be vulnerable.
We’ll know a lot more after Citrus Valley travels to Beaumont on Sept. 30 and Cajon visits Citrus Valley on Oct. 7.
***
It was fun writing the recent profile on Banning High sophomore quarterback Marquis Vaughn. Vaughn is deaf in one ear and has limited hearing in the other.
Vaughn’s mom related a story from his childhood.
“When Marquis was little, he thought his name was Marquisno,” she said. “His cousin, who is three months older, would always say ‘Marquis no!’
Hmmm. I wonder what Banning coach John Tyree says?
***
The California Newspaper Publishers’ Association had me participate in a Zoom session on how I wrote 2021 features about Banning High football coach John Tyree and Aquinas High lineman Hawk Ramos. Ramos is a member of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.
CNPA types especially enjoyed the comments of former Redlands High football coach Jim Walker. When Tyree was at Miller High in Fontana, Walker gave a rocking chair to Tyree for his retirement.
Asked if he is surprised Tyree is coaching again, Walker said, “I’m surprised he’s alive. My wife is pissed because he’s got her rocker. The guy’s on two government programs now, ya know, because he was in the Civil War.”
Responding to that Tyree cracked, “Tell Walker to get a job so I can beat him again.”
***
My former newspaper colleague Mirjam Swanson mentioned Kodi Lavrusky in a recent Southern California Newspaper Group column.
Lavrusky, a former Yucaipa High girls’ soccer star, scored the game-winning goal in overtime when UCLA beat Florida State in 2013 for the Bruins’ only NCAA women’s soccer title. The golden goal came in the seventh minute of overtime.
Lavrusky played in 71 matches at UCLA and scored 14 goals and had six assists. At Yucaipa, she had a school-record 44 goals in one season and scored 127 during her career.
Lavrusky, according to her old UCLA biography, enjoys drawing, listening to music and longboarding. She also played Little League Baseball with boys until she was 12. Her parents are Charles and Nancy.
***
When Beaumont walloped Banning 64-0 in the Battle for the Wheel football rivalry game on Sept. 9, some Cougar fans wondered if it was the highest-scoring effort ever in the rivalry game for the Cougars.
Craig James, a 1960 Beaumont grad, sent a photo of a page from his 1957 yearbook showing that the Cougars defeated Banning 67-0 in 1957. James was a sophomore on that team.
“The game was played in Banning and gave us bragging rights for years,” James said.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter @PrepDawg2.
