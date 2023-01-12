An area man who proposed to his girlfriend by giving her a Green Bay Packers’ jersey instead of an engagement ring, may soon find himself in the Packers’ FAN Hall of Fame.
The fan is Patrick Egle of Redlands and his wife is Michelle (formerly Beyronneau, a Yucaipa High graduate). He bought an engagement ring a week after the jersey-giving and is now on the verge of making Packers’ history.
Some background. Egle is among 10 finalists for the Packers’ FAN Hall of Fame. One person is picked every year (24 so far). Past winners include a woman nicknamed “Mugs” and a Catholic nun, Sr. Isaac Jogues Rousseau of Milwaukee.
Fans could nominate themselves or a friend with a 500-word essay and a photo explaining why he or her should be recognized. Ten finalists were picked by the Packers’ FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.
Egle is the only finalist from California. Six are from Wisconsin, one is from Connecticut, one from New York and one from Dallas, Texas of all places (Packer fans are generally not fond of the Dallas Cowboys).
Egle’s backstory tugs at the heartstrings. Here is how Michelle, a former Yucaipa High tennis player, describes it in the couple’s essay:
“One day he asked if I wanted to watch the sunrise with him on Thanksgiving morning,” Michelle said. “As we sat in the car and watched the sunrise, he handed me a small brown box. I was hoping it was a ring, but as I opened the box, I immediately saw a shiny green-and-gold Packers’ jersey. I was a little disappointed but smiled as I saw my favorite number (7) on it. He said, ‘I even had it personalized for you and put your last name on the back.’ As I turned it around to see my last name (Beyronneau), I saw that it read Egle.”
Said Patrick, “There were tears falling down her face. I didn’t know someone could cry that fast.”
Egle’s parents were from Milwaukee and are long-time Packers’ fans. Egle, 51, was an Air Force kid who was born in Missouri and lived in many places. There is a snapshot of Egle and his brother as children in Germany, decked out in full Packers’ gear.
“I knew nothing of the Packers until I met Patrick,” Michelle said. “He converted me to the Packer nation. The first time we watched a game together, he told me every Packer player’s name, height, weight and college.”
(Unfortunately for the loving couple, the Packers’ season came to a sudden end on Sunday, Jan. 8, when Green Bay lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16. The loss ended the team’s bid to make the playoffs).
Family and friends are aware of Egle’s love for the Packers. In 2005 on New Year’s Day a group of friends flew Egle to Wisconsin to watch a Packers’ game at hallowed Lambeau Field. They paid for his game tickets, flight, hotel and a Green Bay Packer parka. He even met Packer legend Fuzzy Thurston.
Thurston was inducted into the Packers’ Hall of Fame in 1975 and soon Egle could be there as well. Voting for the 25th member of the FAN Hall of Fame is open until Jan. 31 at packers.com/fans/fan-hall-of-fame-voting where profiles of each finalist are available.
The winner will be announced in a few months. They will receive four club seats to a 2023 game at Lambeau Field; a $500 Packers’ Pro Shop gift certificate; a trip for two to a 2023 Packers’ away game including game tickets, air fare and hotel; a one-year subscription to PackerNews.com; and will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers’ Hall of Fame.
Competition is stiff. One nominee made his girlfriend take a test on Packers’ history to see if she was marriage material. Another, upon getting hitched, took his wife’s last name as his own. That name, of course, is Packer.
