Seated in the living room of his well-appointed Yucaipa home, Tim Ahearn, 70, is dressed much the way he was 50 years ago.
Except a half-century ago Ahearn might have been bare-chested and rocking the corduroy Ocean Pacific shorts that were popular at the time.
That’s how twins Tim and Tom Ahearn and their buddy Paul Eldridge rolled back then.
There was no email, no cell phones, and no Netflix in 1973. It’s no wonder the three recent Redlands High graduates devised their own plan for summer fun, 1970s style.
Eldridge was a native of Buffalo, N.Y., and a staunch New York Yankees’ fan. It was his brainstorm to drive across the country and visit Yankee Stadium and some other big-league ballparks.
Tim Ahearn had the wheels (a new VW Bug) and each boy had $200 burning in their OP shorts, so what was to stop them?
But first, Eldridge wrote a letter to first-year Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and announced they were coming. To his amazement, Steinbrenner replied and said he’d be happy to host the California boys at “The House that Ruth Built.”
Even better, the game they selected was preceded by a Yankee Old-Timers’ Game. Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford and Don Larsen were among the former players who donned the pinstripes to the delight of a large crowd.
The lads were met at the Yankee Stadium gate by an old, white-haired man named Jackie Farrell. Farrell was a former New York sports reporter who was a public relations man for the team.
“He gave us a tour of the dugout and the field and the clubhouse,” Tim said. “It was surreal. Tony Kubek and Curt Gowdy were announcing the Game of the Week and we talked to them. And we got autographs from Joe DiMaggio and Don Larsen.”
Mantle even hit a home run that day (his last), which was described by famed announcer Mel Allen … “It’s a long drive to left field, and it is GONE!” It was a pinstripe dream come true.
If all of this sounds far-fetched and unreal, well, that was Paul Eldridge — a brainy guy in high school with a penchant for playing the clown. He was, after all, the jokester who brought a live chicken to Dodger Stadium and dropped it on the field. That prompted a mad scramble that included Cincinnati Reds’ star Pete Rose trying to catch the bird. Famed Dodger announcer Vin Scully told the tale often.
Eldridge was a joker all right. So it should come as no surprise that on the boys’ trek to ballparks in New York, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Chicago, a detour was taken.
The boys drove, unannounced, to Buffalo to visit former Yankee manager Joe McCarthy who was then 86 years old. Naturally, this was Eldridge’s idea.
“We knocked on his door and a lady answered, and we asked if we could speak to Mr. McCarthy,” Tim Ahearn said. “She let us in, and McCarthy was very gracious to us. He had white hair and was sitting in this antique wheelchair. We had iced tea and he autographed some cards for us.”
Tim Ahearn, whose son Matt played baseball for Yucaipa High, still has that Joe McCarthy card. But he has little else from the trip, save for some faded photos taken with a cheap camera.
“It was quite an adventure,” Tim said. “We drove across the country with hardly any money, trying to stay out of trouble and meet girls. Our parents thought we were crazy.”
Crazy? Maybe a little. But the boys matured and morphed into successes both on and off the field.
Along the way, they made one incredible trip back east in a VW bug. And lived to tell about it.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
