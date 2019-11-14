Off road night and food drive will be an extension of the Banning Market Night on Nov. 15 from 4-8 p.m.
Jeeps, trucks, SUVs and SXS are all invited. Street legal vehicles only.
Mingle in historic downtown where there will be shopping, food, music, carriage rides and entertainment.
Night riders are to bring one bag of donated food to the Banning Chamber of Commerce office.
Ride will start at the event and will run through the San Jacinto Mountains via Old Idyllwild Road to the 243, and back to Banning.
All donations are given to local charities.
Bring your donation of non-perishable food to the Banning Chamber of Commerce office, located at 60 E. Ramsey St., Banning.
